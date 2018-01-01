Modern residential complex with swimming pools, Italian designer furniture and appliances, JVC, Dubai, UAE

This 25-storey building stands out from the rest with its unique style. The cool façade made of a combination of light grey and white colours, interior finishes with transparent blue accents, swimming pools and water features - all this gives the future residents peace, tranquillity and coolness.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities: lounge areas, library, sports field, patio with benches, shops and commercial premises, cycle parking and charging station for electric vehicles, multi-level security, 24-hour video surveillance and facial recognition system, green terrace with decorative water path and wooden pergolas.

Club House is co-working space, table tennis and football, intellectual games for friendly evenings and much more.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Object1 is the perfect balance for comfortable living in Dubai. Close to major attractions but away from the bustling tourist routes. With excellent transport access to work but in a quiet friendly neighbourhood.

Located in a quiet green neighbourhood JVC popular for families with children.

Within walking distance to parks, children's play areas, schools, medical facilities, supermarkets and shops.