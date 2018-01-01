  1. Realting.com
FIVE Jumeirah Village Hotel — buy-to-let apartments by FIVE with a yield of 8% in the prestigious hotel and residential complex in JVC, Dubai

About the complex

5-star luxury hotel includes a boutique spa, a gym, landscaped walkways, a large swimming pool, a putting green, restaurants, a supermarket and water features. Within the tower there is an all-day diner, pool bar and grill, sports bar and a rooftop Chinese restaurant.

Each apartment in the building incorporates a landscaped garden and private swimming pool. The 271 pools and the design of the façade create a cooler microclimate for the gardens.

Advantages

The apartments in this complex are already successfully rented out and placed on the most popular sites, including Booking and Tripadvisor.

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • 17 minutes to Palm Jumeirah
  • 19 minutes to Burj Al Arab
  • 21 minutes to The Walk JBR
  • 22 minutes to to Dubai Mall
  • 28 minutes Dubai International Airport (DXB)
  • 35 minutes new Al Maktoum International Airport
New building location
Dubai, UAE

