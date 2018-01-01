5-star luxury hotel includes a boutique spa, a gym, landscaped walkways, a large swimming pool, a putting green, restaurants, a supermarket and water features. Within the tower there is an all-day diner, pool bar and grill, sports bar and a rooftop Chinese restaurant.

Each apartment in the building incorporates a landscaped garden and private swimming pool. The 271 pools and the design of the façade create a cooler microclimate for the gardens.

Advantages

The apartments in this complex are already successfully rented out and placed on the most popular sites, including Booking and Tripadvisor.

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

17 minutes to Palm Jumeirah

19 minutes to Burj Al Arab

21 minutes to The Walk JBR

22 minutes to to Dubai Mall

28 minutes Dubai International Airport (DXB)

35 minutes new Al Maktoum International Airport

Location and nearby infrastructure