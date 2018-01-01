5-star luxury hotel includes a boutique spa, a gym, landscaped walkways, a large swimming pool, a putting green, restaurants, a supermarket and water features. Within the tower there is an all-day diner, pool bar and grill, sports bar and a rooftop Chinese restaurant.
Each apartment in the building incorporates a landscaped garden and private swimming pool. The 271 pools and the design of the façade create a cooler microclimate for the gardens.Advantages
The apartments in this complex are already successfully rented out and placed on the most popular sites, including Booking and Tripadvisor.
The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.Location and nearby infrastructure