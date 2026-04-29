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Commercial property 200 000 m² in Mykolaiv Raion, Ukraine
Commercial property 200 000 m²
Mykolaiv Raion, Ukraine
Area 200 000 m²
I'll give you 20g for the burning garden. Wolverine. Private property, potion. The first 10g…
$150,000
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Commercial property 193 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 193 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 193 m²
Sell the fast trading room to the mouth. Area: 193.2 m ² (1- 1 m ²), basement 49.1 m ² Locat…
$245,000
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Restaurant 275 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Restaurant 275 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 275 m²
It seems to be a unique room in the history center of Odessa, on the intersection of the Bun…
$300,000
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Commercial property 335 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 335 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 335 m²
Selling the fast room 34.7 m to the mouth. It is offered to sell a two-story commercial spac…
$360,000
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Commercial property 1 540 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 540 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 540 m²
No. 4526. . . . We offer for sale a valid cargo handling complex at 21 km street. Starokievs…
$1,50M
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Commercial property 2 040 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 2 040 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 2 040 m²
No. 1249 . . . Complex of structures with an area of 2040 sq.m. located on a plot of 73 hect…
$800,000
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Manufacture 15 600 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Manufacture 15 600 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 15 600 m²
Sell a complex of non-village impurities of colish plant budmaterialiv, shaving on the terri…
$2,50M
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Commercial property 1 504 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 504 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 504 m²
31823 I will sell commercial premises in Shevchenko Park. Total area of 1504 sq.m. Planned f…
$1,65M
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Commercial property 47 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 47 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 47 m²
38271
$28,000
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Commercial property 4 073 m² in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Commercial property 4 073 m²
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Area 4 073 m²
Location: 19 km Ovidiopol road, Velikidolinskoe, Ovidiopol district, Odessa region Land plo…
$800,000
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Commercial property 1 167 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 167 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 167 m²
10079. We offer for sale an existing service station in the popular Balkovskaya street with …
$800,000
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Commercial property 1 231 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 231 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 1 231 m²
1309. A building in the very center of Odessa on the street is offered for sale. Nezhinskaya…
$850,000
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