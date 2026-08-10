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Сommercial property in Zatoka, Ukraine

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4 properties total found
Other 1 690 m² in Zatoka, Ukraine
Other 1 690 m²
Zatoka, Ukraine
Area 1 690 m²
It is comfortable to sell that business base is repaired in the heart of Zatoki - preparatio…
$2,50M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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Hotel 250 m² in Zatoka, Ukraine
Hotel 250 m²
Zatoka, Ukraine
Area 250 m²
37533 I will sell a working recreation center in Zatoka with a plot. Located near the bay. T…
$160,000
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Commercial property 288 m² in Zatoka, Ukraine
Commercial property 288 m²
Zatoka, Ukraine
Area 288 m²
37999. Ready-made investment object by the sea - a mini-hotel in the resort area of Zatoki …
$90,000
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TekceTekce
Other 950 m² in Zatoka, Ukraine
Other 950 m²
Zatoka, Ukraine
Area 950 m²
Premium gothel is sold with a poor reputation in the resort Zatotsi. The object was awakened…
$850,000
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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