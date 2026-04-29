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Hotels for sale in Zatoka, Ukraine

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Hotel 250 m² in Zatoka, Ukraine
Hotel 250 m²
Zatoka, Ukraine
Area 250 m²
37533 I will sell a working recreation center in Zatoka with a plot. Located near the bay. T…
$160,000
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