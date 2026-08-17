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Сommercial property in Velykodolynske, Ukraine

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3 properties total found
Commercial property 4 073 m² in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Commercial property 4 073 m²
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Area 4 073 m²
Location: 19 km Ovidiopol road, Velikidolinskoe, Ovidiopol district, Odessa region Land plo…
$800,000
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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Commercial property 11 365 m² in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Commercial property 11 365 m²
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Area 11 365 m²
5700. We offer for sale a complex of warehouses in the post. Great Valley. The total area is…
$1,70M
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Commercial property 10 700 m² in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Commercial property 10 700 m²
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Area 10 700 m²
33225. On sale distillery in the center of the village Velikodolinskoye. Production for alco…
$1,50M
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