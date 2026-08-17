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Apartments for sale in Velykodolynske, Ukraine

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Apartment in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Apartment
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Area 61 m²
30911 I will sell a three-room apartment with individual heating in Velikodolinsky. The apar…
$26,500
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