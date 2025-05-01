Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Velikodolinska selisna gromada, Ukraine

3 room house in Molodizhne, Ukraine
3 room house
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 5413. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . …
$35,000
3 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
3 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
30423 Selling a townhouse in the village of Velikodolinskoye. Closed territory of the comple…
$30,000
3 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
3 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
30424 Selling a townhouse in the village of Velikodolinskoye. Closed territory of the comple…
$30,000
3 room house in Molodizhne, Ukraine
3 room house
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/2
27117 I will sell a house in the small valley area The total area is 102 sq.m. It is planned…
$50,000
4 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
4 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 194 m²
Floor 1/1
21329 Sale of a four-room house in the urban-type settlement of Velikodolinskoye. Total are…
$45,000
3 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
3 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
29469. I will sell a capital house in the center of the village of Velikodolynskoye, 15 km f…
$49,500
5 room house in Molodizhne, Ukraine
5 room house
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 270 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 3828. . . We offer for sale a house on the lake in the village. Youth on the street. Cherr…
$265,000
4 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
4 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
$120,000
3 room apartment in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/5
3091111111s a three -room apartment with individual heating in Velikolinsky. Apartment in a …
$26,500
4 room house in Molodizhne, Ukraine
4 room house
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
29893 For sale, a solid two-story house in the suburbs of Odessa, 10 minutes' drive from the…
$57,800
2 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
2 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/1
30076 House for sale in garden cooperative "Yubileiny" Velikodolinskoye. The house has stove…
$12,000
8 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
8 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 8
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/3
10461. . . We offer for sale 3 - x floor house on the street Shevchenko in the village. Grea…
$100,000
4 room house in Molodizhne, Ukraine
4 room house
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/2
30141 Selling a 2-storey house in Velikodolynskoye, 15 km from Odessa and 8 km from Chernomo…
$85,000
3 room house in Molodizhne, Ukraine
3 room house
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
20424. Sale of a two-storey house. Residential condition. Furniture available. Developed inf…
$90,000
3 room house in Molodizhne, Ukraine
3 room house
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/2
31401 I will sell a two -story house in the UK Voskhod, 15 km from Odessa. There are three l…
$42,000
3 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
3 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1/1
30867 A cozy house is reached in the suburbs of Odessa. The house includes three rooms, a ki…
$28,000
3 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
3 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/1
30034 House for sale on a plot of 11 acres in a convenient location, village Velikodolinskoy…
$35,000
4 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
4 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/2
23516 House for sale in Velikodolinskoye Total area 148 sq.m. Two floors. Major repairs. Ind…
$45,000
4 room house in Molodizhne, Ukraine
4 room house
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 162 m²
Floor 1/2
31468 Selling a three-level house near the village of Velikodolinskoye. The first level is a…
$60,000
4 room house in Molodizhne, Ukraine
4 room house
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
31215. I will sell a capital two -story building 10 minutes from the sea beach of the city o…
$26,000
3 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
3 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/2
29735 House for sale in Velikodolinskoye. Total area 113 sq.m. Living condition. 1st floor: …
$43,000
5 room house in Molodizhne, Ukraine
5 room house
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
Floor 1/3
24127 I will sell a solid house on 6 acres of land, not far from the city, in Molodezhny. Th…
$55,000
3 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
3 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
30425 Selling a townhouse in the village of Velikodolinskoye. Closed territory of the comple…
$30,000
4 room house in Molodizhne, Ukraine
4 room house
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 5819 Offered for sale 2 - x floor house in the Great-Dutch coop. Wave. The total area of t…
$25,000
3 room house in Molodizhne, Ukraine
3 room house
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
15411 I will sell a 1-story house near the sea in the village of Molodezhnaya with 2 separat…
$42,000
1 room apartment in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/5
$25,000
3 room house in Molodizhne, Ukraine
3 room house
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 123 m²
Floor 1/1
29433. I will sell a new capital house in the elite area of ​​Chernomorsk-Novoe Bugovo. The …
$135,000
