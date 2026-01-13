Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Velikodolinska selisna gromada, Ukraine

4 properties total found
2 room apartment in Molodizhne, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 4/10
$60,000
4 room apartment in Molodizhne, Ukraine
4 room apartment
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/10
$83,000
1 room apartment in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/2
3623 Prol 1-room in the favor. Greedy. It's on the lips. Central. The total area of room is …
$15,000
3 room apartment in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3/5
30911 Selling a three-room apartment with individual heating in Velikodolinskoye. The apartm…
$26,500
