Houses for sale in Velikodolinska selisna gromada, Ukraine

Velykodolynske
8
24 properties total found
6 room house in Molodizhne, Ukraine
6 room house
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 660 m²
Floor 1/1
$430,000
3 room house in Molodizhne, Ukraine
3 room house
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
$115,000
4 room house in Molodizhne, Ukraine
4 room house
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/3
$16,000
3 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
3 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
$35,500
2 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
2 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/1
$31,000
3 room house in Molodizhne, Ukraine
3 room house
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
$85,000
4 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
4 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 148 m²
Floor 1/2
23516 House for sale in Velikodolinsky The total area is 148 square meters. Two floors. Over…
$45,000
7 room house in Molodizhne, Ukraine
7 room house
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Rooms 7
Area 380 m²
Floor 1/3
№ 1120. . . We offer for sale a spacious three-story house in Chernomorsk on the street. Gog…
$180,000
4 room house in Molodizhne, Ukraine
4 room house
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 107 m²
Floor 1/2
30141 Selling a 2-storey house in Velikodolinskoye, 15 km from Odessa and 8 km from Chernomo…
$85,000
House 11 rooms in Molodizhne, Ukraine
House 11 rooms
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Rooms 11
Area 594 m²
Floor 1/3
15139 I will sell a house in Chernomorsk with sea views. Three-story house with equipped bas…
$449,000
4 room house in Molodizhne, Ukraine
4 room house
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/3
20426.Sale of a three-storey house. Modern renovations. There's furniture. Sea view. Conveni…
$275,000
3 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
3 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/2
29735 I will sell a house in Velikodolinsky. The total area is 113 square meters. Living con…
$45,000
4 room house in Molodizhne, Ukraine
4 room house
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 282 m²
Floor 1/3
№ 2817. Exclusive sale. Selling 3 - x floor house by the sea in the village of Novaya Bugo. …
$420,000
5 room house in Molodizhne, Ukraine
5 room house
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 352 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 1093. . House for sale in. Chernomorsk on the street. Embankment with beautiful views of t…
$80,000
3 room house in Molodizhne, Ukraine
3 room house
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
20424. I will sell a two-storey house in the youth Living condition. We have the necessary f…
$67,000
4 room house in Molodizhne, Ukraine
4 room house
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 162 m²
Floor 1/2
31468 Spacious three-level house for sale. Total area 162 sq. m. m. On the first level ther…
$60,000
2 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
2 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/1
30076 Selling a summer cottage in the Yubileiny sports complex, Velikodolinskoye. The house …
$10,500
4 room house in Molodizhne, Ukraine
4 room house
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 5819 Offered for sale 2 - x floor house in the Great-Dutch coop. Wave. The total area of t…
$25,000
3 room house in Molodizhne, Ukraine
3 room house
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/2
31401A two-story house with an attic is for sale in the Voskhod sports complex, only 15 km f…
$45,000
3 room house in Molodizhne, Ukraine
3 room house
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/2
27117 I will sell a house in the area of the Small Valley The total area is 102 square meter…
$53,500
5 room house in Molodizhne, Ukraine
5 room house
Molodizhne, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 270 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 3828. . . We offer for sale a house on the lake in the village. Youth on the street. Cherr…
$420,000
3 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
3 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
29469. I will sell a capital house in the center of Velikodolinskoe village, 15 km from Odes…
$47,500
4 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
4 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
15232 Newly built house for sale. Modern architectural solutions. The house is one floor. Pl…
$134,777
8 room house in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
8 room house
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 8
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/3
10461. . . We offer for sale 3 - x floor house on the street Shevchenko in the village. Grea…
$95,000
