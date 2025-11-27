Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Tairovska selisna gromada, Ukraine

293 properties total found
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 7/7
I'm offering a simple 1st-bedroom apartment in the JFK for a comfortable * 7th floor! The na…
$34,000
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 14/16
24522. I will sell a spacious 1-room apartment in the Raduzhny residential complex. It is lo…
$43,000
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 10/17
23798 For sale 1-room apartment in a new completed complex on Tairova. Located on the middle…
$29,500
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 3/17
11399 One-room apartment for sale. Spacious loggia. Metal-plastic windows, armored front doo…
$32,527
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 18/19
29203For sale 1-room apartment in 53 Zhemchuzhina (bedroom, kitchen studio, dressing room) 4…
$58,000
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 7/13
№ 1803. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . We offer a 1 bedroom apartment on Tairov fo…
$26,000
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 8/18
22146 Selling a 1-room apartment in the residential complex 5 Zhemchuzhina. Total area 40.6 …
$53,000
3 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
Floor 4/7
31295 a spacious 3-room apartment in the Rosenthal residential complex is sold. Total area o…
$36,000
3 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 4/22
28095. Three-room apartment in 46 Zhemchuzhina with European-quality repair
$92,000
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/16
29721. Selling a one-room apartment in the Raduzhny residential complex. Total area 43 sq.m.…
$43,000
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 19/19
24312Apartment with European-quality repair, re-planned into 2 separate rooms and a spacious…
$48,000
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/16
18907. Selling a 1-room apartment on Granitnaya Street. Total area 40 sq.m. The apartment ha…
$49,000
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 4/19
31485 A cozy 1-room apartment in the residential complex Akvarel 2 is for sale. The total ar…
$26,500
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/16
21806 I offer for sale a 1-room apartment in a newly completed residential complex. Spacious…
$28,500
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 19/19
29244. We are offering a 2-room apartment in the residential complex 53 Zhemchuzhina. It is …
$55,775
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 7/15
24986 Selling a 1-room apartment in Raduzhny. Total area 45 sq.m. Located on the middle floo…
$37,000
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 10/11
$49,000
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 15/19
$57,600
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 19/19
30630. I will sell a two-room apartment in the residential complex 58 Zhemchuzhina with a to…
$48,960
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 8/15
26690 Selling a 1-room apartment in a newly completed building on Tairova. Located on the mi…
$52,800
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 6/19
26561 Selling a 2-room apartment in the residential complex 53 Zhemchuzhina on Tairova. Tota…
$77,000
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 10/15
22898 For sale apartment with European-quality repair in Levitan residential complex. 2 elev…
$29,000
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 19/19
30784. A two-room apartment in the residential complex 58 Zhemchuzhina is for sale. Total ar…
$52,400
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 14/19
30634. I will sell a two-room apartment in the residential complex 49 Zhemchuzhina with a to…
$60,730
1 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 4/19
30292. I will sell a one-room smart apartment in a new residential complex. The house has a…
$26,500
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 19/19
30162. Selling a 2-room apartment in the residential complex 57 Zhemchuzhina. Total area 60 …
$60,905
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/19
30357 Selling a 2-room apartment in 49 Zhemchuzhina. Total area 65 sq.m. Condition from bui…
$46,499
1 room apartment in Lymanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 5/7
21748. One-room apartment in the Kaleidoscope residential complex is for sale. New building …
$50,000
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 69 m²
Floor 13/19
26975. I will sell a 2-room apartment in the LCD 53 pearls. The total area of ​​69 sq.m, a …
$88,500
2 room apartment in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 11/19
25752 Selling a 2-room apartment in residential complex 53 Zhemchuzhina on Tairova. Total ar…
$77,000
