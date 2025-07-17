Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Tairovska selisna gromada, Ukraine

Lymanka
244
285 properties total found
5 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
5 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 1 200 m²
Floor 1/3
No. 3633. . .We offer for sale a new 3 -storey house in Sauvignon on the street. Breeze. The…
$2,10M
4 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/2
7681 I offer for sale a house of shellfish in Tsarskoye Selo. Spacious layout. Overhaul. Kit…
$190,000
4 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/2
27171. House for sale on Zhemchuzhnaya Street. Total area 117 sq.m. Layout for 2 separate be…
$235,000
3 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/2
$115,000
3 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
19983 House for sale in Tsarskoe Selo. Total area of ​​the house - 100 sq.m. The house has…
$160,000
3 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 101 m²
Floor 1/1
15868 Selling a house with a plot of 4 acres. A house without repair that will allow you to …
$130,000
5 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
5 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
13650 A modern two-story house for sale, with all communication, is monitored video. The hou…
$480,000
5 room house in Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
5 room house
Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 320 m²
Floor 1/2
13590 Sale of a 2-storey house with an attic on an 8-acre parcel. The total area of 320 squa…
$100,000
2 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
2 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/1
10810 One-story house for sale with a plot of 5 acres near the sea, light, water in the hous…
$42,000
2 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
2 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
26183. House for sale in Chervony Khutor. The house has been commissioned, you can do repair…
$22,000
5 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
5 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/3
12379 Sale 3 - x apartment house with a 10 acre plot in Tsarskoye Selo - 2. Five bedrooms,…
$350,000
6 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
6 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/2
16280 I offer for sale a two-story house located on 5 acres of land. Shellfish, reinforced c…
$165,000
6 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
6 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 550 m²
Floor 1/3
15912 I will sell a 3-storey house with a new repair on a plot of 13 acres. The house is equ…
$1,50M
House 10 rooms in Lymanka, Ukraine
House 10 rooms
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 10
Area 481 m²
Floor 1/3
13122 Sale 3 - x apartment house in Sauvignon - 3 on a 10 cell plot. The floor tightening …
$490,000
6 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
6 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 625 m²
Floor 1/4
25048. House for sale in Sauvignon. Total area 980 sq.m. Modern, designer renovation. Wall t…
$770,000
7 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
7 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 7
Area 240 m²
Floor 1/2
14298 Selling a 2-storey house without repair in Sauvignon with a plot of 8 acres. All the …
$225,000
4 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 176 m²
Floor 1/2
$130,000
9 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
9 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 9
Area 385 m²
Floor 1/2
21067 A large house in Chervony Khutor is for sale. The house has an area of ​​385 sq.m. The…
$370,000
4 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
23692 I will sell a new comfortable two-story house in Chervony Khutor. The total area is 13…
$130,000
3 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 115 m²
Floor 1/3
№ 4616 Offered for sale a house by the sea in Sauvignon. The total area of 115 sq.m. Spaciou…
$59,000
4 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/3
22722. House for sale in Chervony Khutor. Total area 93 sq.m. Free layout will allow you to …
$45,000
4 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/3
12410 On sale a house 20 meters from the beach with amazing sea views. Design repairs were c…
$680,000
4 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/2
No. 3777. . . Sale of 2 a landmark house in Tsarskoye Siole with an area of 126 square meter…
$110,000
House 10 rooms in Lymanka, Ukraine
House 10 rooms
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 10
Area 480 m²
Floor 1/2
30600. Selling a house on Kashtanovaya Street with a total area of ​​480 sq.m. The house is …
$185,000
4 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
10002 I offer 2 - x a storey house in Sauvignon. The total area of 300 sq.m. Two-story hous…
$185,000
3 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 178 m²
Floor 1/2
$190,000
3 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 2298. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . …
$18,000
2 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
2 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/1
16913 On sale one-storey house on 5 acres in a closed, guarded cottage town. Two bedrooms, s…
$150,000
3 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
31268. Selling a house in a Chervon farm. The total area is 100 sq.m. It is planned for thr…
$40,000
4 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
25876. Selling a 2-storey house in Chervony Khutor. Layout for 4 bedrooms, kitchen, living …
$165,000
