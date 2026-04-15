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Monthly rent of offices in Odesa Raion, Ukraine

Odesa
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140 properties total found
Office 60 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 60 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 60 m²
30460. I will rent an office in a new business center from Kadorr on Italian Boulevard. Tota…
$902
per month
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Office 97 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 97 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 97 m²
30232. I will rent an office in the business center "Kadorr" on French Boulevard. The office…
$1,162
per month
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Office 106 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 106 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 106 m²
27583. I will rent an office in the business center on Grecheskaya Square, Vice-Admiral Zhuk…
$900
per month
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Office 125 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 125 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 125 m²
27304. Office space for rent in Olvia Business Center. Vice-Admiral Zhukov. Total area 125 s…
$1,500
per month
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Office 97 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 97 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 97 m²
30244. Office with modern renovation in Arcadia. Total area 97.1 sq.m., 4 offices with sea v…
$1,165
per month
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Office 145 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 145 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 145 m²
30242. I will rent an office in Kadorr city mall on Genuezskaya without commission. The off…
$2,165
per month
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Office 976 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 976 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 976 m²
23844. I will rent a spacious premises on Richelievskaya Street / Grecheskaya Street. Busine…
$7,500
per month
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Office 62 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 62 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 62 m²
30310. I will rent an office in a new business center from Kadorr on Italian Boulevard. Tota…
$932
per month
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Office 63 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 63 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 63 m²
30647. I will rent an office in a new business center from Kadorr on Italian Boulevard. Tota…
$997
per month
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Office 73 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 73 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 73 m²
30278. I will rent an office in a new business center from Kadorr on Italian Boulevard. Tota…
$1,088
per month
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Office 53 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 53 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 53 m²
The individual cubicle block on the 1st floor of the 20th floor, the total area of 53, 3 m, …
$550
per month
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Office 165 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 165 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 165 m²
27305. Office for rent in the city center. Residential complex Star of Ellada. Total area 16…
$1,650
per month
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Office 66 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 66 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 66 m²
30234. I will rent an office in the business center "Kadorr" on French Boulevard. The office…
$656
per month
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Office 63 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 63 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 63 m²
30281. I will rent an office in a new business center from Kadorr on Italian Boulevard. Tota…
$938
per month
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Office 66 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 66 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 66 m²
30239. Rent WITHOUT COMMISSION in the 39th pearl, a modern business center on French Bouleva…
$662
per month
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Office 63 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 63 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 63 m²
30643. I will rent an office in a new business center from Kadorr on Italian Boulevard. Tota…
$1,004
per month
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Office 71 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 71 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 71 m²
22799. I will rent an office with a total area of ​​71 sq.m. In the Kadorr business center o…
$1,065
per month
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Office 200 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 200 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 200 m²
18355. Spacious office space in the Olvia business center. Total area 200 sq.m. Two offices …
$3,000
per month
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Office 90 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 90 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 90 m²
17596. A premise in the city center is available for rent. An office premise with a total a…
$720
per month
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Office 59 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 59 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 59 m²
30345. I will rent an office in the Napoleon business center on Uspenskaya. Total area 58.6 …
$730
per month
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Office 83 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 83 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 83 m²
30323. I will rent an office in a new business center from Kadorr on Italian Boulevard. Tota…
$1,324
per month
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Office 144 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 144 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 144 m²
27818 Office for rent without commission in Arcadia on Genuezskaya Street. Total area 144 sq…
$2,165
per month
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Office 83 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 83 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 83 m²
30313. I will rent an office in the business center Kadorr City Mall on Genuezskaya. No comm…
$1,235
per month
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Office 221 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 221 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 221 m²
24714. I will rent an office in the city center on Grecheskaya Street. Business center Papa …
$3,315
per month
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Office 248 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 248 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 248 m²
19817. A premise in the VERTEX business center on Shevchenko Avenue is available for rent. T…
$2,976
per month
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Office 976 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 976 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 976 m²
25792. I will rent out an office for a large company, in the city center, at the intersectio…
$7,500
per month
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Office 50 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 50 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 50 m²
17601 A premise in the city center is available for rent. An office premise with a total ar…
$400
per month
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Office 57 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 57 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 57 m²
22798. I will rent an office with a total area of ​​57 sq.m. In the Kadorr business center o…
$855
per month
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Office 120 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 120 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 120 m²
17594. A premise in the city center is available for rent. An office premise with a total a…
$960
per month
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Office 82 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 82 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 82 m²
30247. I will rent an office in the business center Kadorr City Mall on Genuezskaya. No comm…
$1,225
per month
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