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Monthly rent of offices in Odesa, Ukraine

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88 properties total found
Office 165 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 165 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 165 m²
27305. Office for rent in the city center. Residential complex Star of Ellada. Total area 16…
$1,650
per month
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Office 50 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 50 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 50 m²
17601 A premise in the city center is available for rent. An office premise with a total ar…
$400
per month
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Office 538 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 538 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 538 m²
The old office on the French boulevard, the 1st floor, the Clag "Sigurd Hall" -- the format …
$13
per month
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Office 66 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 66 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 66 m²
30239. Rent WITHOUT COMMISSION in the 39th pearl, a modern business center on French Bouleva…
$662
per month
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Office 101 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 101 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 101 m²
30241. I will rent an office in Kadorr city mall on Genuezskaya without commission. The offi…
$1,512
per month
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Office 710 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 710 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 710 m²
The office where the team works peacefully even when disconnection is 710 m squared in the b…
$2,840
per month
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Office 265 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 265 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 265 m²
25842. Office for rent on Shevchenko Avenue. Total area 265 sq.m. Renovated in light colors,…
$2,900
per month
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Office 66 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 66 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 66 m²
30238. Rent WITHOUT COMMISSION in the 39th pearl, a modern business center on French Bouleva…
$658
per month
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Office 90 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 90 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 90 m²
17602 A premise in the city center is available for rent. An office-type premise with a tot…
$720
per month
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Office 80 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 80 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 80 m²
18363. Premises for rent on B. Arnautskaya Street. The premises are located on the first flo…
$610
per month
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Office 221 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 221 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 221 m²
24714. I will rent an office in the city center on Grecheskaya Street. Business center Papa …
$3,315
per month
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Office 195 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 195 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 195 m²
26645. I will rent a front office space on Bolshaya Arnautskaya. Front entrance and three fr…
$1,950
per month
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Office 145 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 145 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 145 m²
30242. I will rent an office in Kadorr city mall on Genuezskaya without commission. The off…
$2,165
per month
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Office 650 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 650 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 650 m²
30890. I will hand over an office with an area of ​​650 sq.m. On the street. Bazaar. Cabinet…
$6,500
per month
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Office 120 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 120 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 120 m²
17594. A premise in the city center is available for rent. An office premise with a total a…
$960
per month
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Office 97 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 97 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 97 m²
30232. I will rent an office in the business center "Kadorr" on French Boulevard. The office…
$1,162
per month
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Office 605 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 605 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 605 m²
27460 Office for rent in a business center on Bunina Street. The entire first floor is avail…
$7,260
per month
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Office 45 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 45 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 45 m²
15585 Office for rent in the business center "Dvorets Kamo". Beautiful facade entrance. High…
$450
per month
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Office 105 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 105 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 105 m²
30280. I will rent an office of 104.4 sq.m. in the business center on Uspenskaya. It is plan…
$1,305
per month
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Office 91 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 91 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 91 m²
30287. I will rent an office in the business center Kadorr City Mall on Genuezskaya. No comm…
$1,368
per month
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Office 64 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 64 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 64 m²
30272. I will rent an office of 64.2 sq.m. in the business center on Uspenskaya. It is plann…
$800
per month
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Office 50 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 50 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 50 m²
15584 Rented premises in the business center "Dvorets Kamo" on the 1st floor, courtyard. Hig…
$500
per month
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Office 59 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 59 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 59 m²
30589. I will rent a bright room with panoramic glazing in Kadorr on Ekaterininskaya. The ro…
$680
per month
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Office 50 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 50 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 50 m²
15621 Office space for rent in the business center "Dvorets Kamo". Prestigious area, good tr…
$500
per month
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Office 64 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 64 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 64 m²
30336. I will rent an office in the Napoleon business center on Uspenskaya. Total area 63.5 …
$510
per month
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Office 312 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 312 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 312 m²
18331. Facade premises on Yasnaya Street. Newly renovated office. Total area 312 sq.m. Two b…
$2,400
per month
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Office 59 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 59 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 59 m²
30346. I will rent an office in the Napoleon business center on Uspenskaya. Total area 58.6 …
$730
per month
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Office 200 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 200 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 200 m²
34890. I will rent the office in the business center on Bolshaya Arnautskaya / Rishelevskaya…
$1,185
per month
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Office 79 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 79 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 79 m²
30331. I will rent an office in a business center on French Boulevard. A cabinet-type office…
$1,185
per month
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Office 83 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Office 83 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 83 m²
30330. I will rent an office in a business center on French Boulevard. A cabinet-type office…
$1,235
per month
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