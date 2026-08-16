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Houses for sale in Lymanka, Ukraine

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250 properties total found
House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 233 m²
28666 I will sell a 3-storey house in Tsarskoye Selo. Total area of 233 sq.m. The condition …
$165,000
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House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 680 m²
Super modern Villa with sea views, Odessa. Sauvignon-1 is a unique residential complex prest…
$770,000
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 133 m²
9464 I offer for sale a house of high-quality construction in Chervon Khutor. Spacious layou…
$63,000
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 48 m²
32407. In the prestigious cottage town of Sauvignon, a house is for sale. Seaside. Total are…
$42,700
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House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 262 m²
37882 Exclusive two-storey house 262 m2 in Tsarskoye Selo, area 411 battery Prestigious loc…
$254,900
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House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 186 m²
№ 3891. . . Selling a house in Sauvignon per. Strawberry. The total area of 176 sq.m. Outdo…
$255,000
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 495 m²
№ 5528 I offer for sale a spacious 2 - x floor house in Tsarskoye Selo. Located on 10 acres …
$240,000
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House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 120 m²
7676 Offered for sale house in Sauvignon - 1. 2 - x floor townhouse, corner. Total area 120 …
$130,000
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House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 800 m²
12914 I will sell a large house with a 13-acre parcel in Sauvignon. Ideal for commerce, pr…
$500,000
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House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 160 m²
8945 I sell a house in Sauvignon, 2 floors, total 160 m, 3 bedrooms, the living room is brig…
$175,000
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House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 400 m²
15898 Sale of a 3-story private house with a copyrighted art design. There are all the neces…
$799,000
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House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 300 m²
21948. I will sell a luxurious 2-storey house in Sauvignon on Turquoise Street. Total area o…
$980,000
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House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 46 m²
37300. I'll sell a 2-storey house in Sauvignon. Total area of 46 sq.m. Planned for 2 rooms. …
$42,700
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House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 280 m²
12410 On sale a house 20 meters from the beach with amazing sea views. Design repairs were c…
$680,000
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House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 46 m²
10657. . . We offer for sale 2 - x floor house in the cottage village of Lustdorf. The total…
$36,800
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House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 415 m²
№ 1068. . . For sale 4 - x floor house on the street. Tairovskaya. The total area of 415 sq.…
$390,000
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House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 200 m²
New house in the Residential Massif "Daiberg" district of Cherovny Khutor The house was bui…
$550,000
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Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 75 m²
35172. A new house for sale in Chervon Khutor. The total area is 75 m2. The house in a mode…
$45,000
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House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 238 m²
31738 I will sell the house at the cost of construction in 2023 under a clean finish, with a…
$280,000
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House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 55 m²
30382. I'll sell the house in Limanca. Monolithic-framework. Total area of 55 sq.m. 1 floor:…
$25,000
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House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 105 m²
31766 For sale modern townhouse with a total area of 105 sq. m. The house is offered in a st…
$68,000
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House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 70 m²
32008. I'll sell the house by the sea. First line to the sea. Planned: 1st floor - 2 bedroom…
$60,000
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House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 70 m²
35030. A one-storey house with repairs on Garmannaya Street is for sale. Spacious kitchen s…
$89,000
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House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 270 m²
25795. I'll sell a 2-storey house in Dyberg. Total area of 270 sq.m. 1 floor: study, living …
$175,000
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House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 476 m²
36842. I will sell a small apartment house in Odessa, Chervony Khutor. The building has 21 s…
$250,000
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House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 125 m²
34913. I'll sell the house at Dyberg. The total area of 96 sq.m. + attic 45 sq.m. Free plan.…
$90,000
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House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 152 m²
15616 I will sell a 2-story house with repair on a 3-cell plot. The house is equipped with f…
$157,000
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House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 202 m²
24788 I will sell a luxury house in Sauvignon The total area is 202 square meters. 1 floor: …
$370,000
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House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 220 m²
10004 House 2020 - 2021 built, 220 sq.m. Plot 6 acres, garage for two cars, terrace. 1 floo…
$380,000
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House in Lymanka, Ukraine
House
Lymanka, Ukraine
Area 100 m²
19983 House for sale in Tsarskoe Selo. The total area of the house is 100 square meters. The…
$150,000
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