  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Residential
  4. Lymanka
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Lymanka, Ukraine

6 properties total found
6 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
6 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 650 m²
Floor 1/3
€591,846
3 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
15372 I will sell a 2-storey house with a repair in Sauvignon on a plot…
€168,449
4 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/2
€109,264
9 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
9 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 12
Area 420 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 2911. . . Selling 2 - x floor house in Chervon Khutor on ul. Orekhova…
€191,212
3 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 1182. . . We offer for sale 2 - x floor house in Limanka on ul. Sado…
€59,185
3 room house in Lymanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 1175. . .Selling 2 - x floor cottage in s. Limanka on the street. Con…
€68,290
