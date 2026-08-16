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Studios for Sale in Odesa, Ukraine

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Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Floor 1/3
(Sighs)The perfect apartment in Odessa's heart is your new house or a thriving business!(Sig…
$103,000
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