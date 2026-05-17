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Pool Penthouses for sale in Odesa, Ukraine

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Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Odesa, Ukraine
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 989 m²
Floor 7/3
Unique 3-story penthouse in the center of Odesa A one-of-a-kind 3-story penthouse on the …
$3,00M
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Properties features in Odesa, Ukraine

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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