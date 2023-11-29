Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Nerubayska silska rada, Ukraine

11 properties total found
3 room apartment in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/2
€20,989
4 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
4 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
€146,009
4 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
4 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
€63,879
5 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
5 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
€228,139
4 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
4 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/2
€136,883
3 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
3 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
16413 For sale 2-storey house in Nerubaysky in Nati. The total area of …
€35,590
3 room house in Velyka Balka, Ukraine
3 room house
Velyka Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 199 m²
Floor 1/2
15261 Two-story house for sale in s. Great beam. The total area of 199 …
€63,879
3 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
3 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 151 m²
Floor 1/2
15058 Selling a 2-story house in the village of Nerubaiskoe. The sea is…
€36,502
4 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
4 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 435 m²
Floor 1/2
14601 Sale of a 2-storey house with land. The house is equipped with al…
€77,567
5 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
5 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 158 m²
Floor 1/2
12986 A two-story house in p. Is offered for sale. Nerubaisky. The …
€155,135
3 room house in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
3 room house
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 118 m²
Floor 1/2
13110 Selling 2 - x floor house on the 6 duck site. The house is equi…
€100,381
Properties features in Nerubayska silska rada, Ukraine

