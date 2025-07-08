Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Fontanska silska gromada
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Fontanska silska gromada, Ukraine

62 properties total found
4 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 344 m²
Floor 1/3
$210,000
4 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 136 m²
Floor 1/1
13104 On sale a house with a black repair and an attic, planned for a separate dressing room…
$50,000
4 room house in Svitle, Ukraine
4 room house
Svitle, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/2
27595 Selling a luxury house in the suburbs of Odessa. The house with a total area of ​​100…
$550,000
3 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
27846 New house for sale in Fontanka. Total area 130 sq.m. For finishing. Layout for 3 bedro…
$185,000
4 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
29985 Selling a 2-storey house in Fontanka. Total area 200 sq.m. Layout for 4 rooms, kitchen…
$288,000
4 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/2
29288 Selling a two-story house in Fontanka. It is located within walking distance to the se…
$150,000
4 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
30961 I will sell a two-storey house with a swimming pool near the sea. Total area of 160 sq…
$215,000
5 room house in Odesa Raion, Ukraine
5 room house
Odesa Raion, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-surface bottles in the cottage mystique "Pine Coast", 500 m2 on Dilyantsi 11.2 he…
$699,070
3 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 174 m²
Floor 1/2
27840. New house for sale in Fontanka. Total area 174 sq.m. For finishing. Layout for 3 bedr…
$290,000
5 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
5 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
19038 Two-storey house on Fontanka is for sale. Total area 200 sq.m. Five separate rooms. Li…
$110,000
3 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
19869 Townhouse in Holland complex in Kotovskogo settlement is for sale. Beautiful architect…
$70,000
6 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
6 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
13107 Unfinished house for sale with 5 acres. There is a separate building for 20 sq.m. whi…
$45,000
7 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
7 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 7
Area 410 m²
Floor 1/3
14827 Selling 3 storey houses without repair in the Fontanka. 1st floor: kitchen 24 sq.m., …
$80,000
4 room house in Svitle, Ukraine
4 room house
Svitle, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 171 m²
Floor 1/2
14345 I will sell a 2-storey house with a new repair on a plot of 12 acres. The house has al…
$45,000
6 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
6 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 215 m²
Floor 1/3
14338 I will sell a 3-storey house with a repair on a plot of 15 acres. The house is fully …
$80,000
3 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/2
27072 New two-storey house in Fontanka is for sale. Total area 110 sq.m. Compactly planned …
$77,000
3 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/1
$100,000
3 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
21196 House for sale in Fontanka. High-quality renovation. Total area 100 sq.m. Modern desig…
$220,000
5 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
5 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 123 m²
Floor 1/2
14354 I will sell a 2 story house with a 4 acre parcel. The house can build builders, allowi…
$107,000
6 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
6 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 747 m²
Floor 1/2
28716. A two-storey house in the elite village of Sosnovy Bereg near Odessa is the embodimen…
$280,000
4 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
31093. A house is sold in Fontanka with a thought -out layout and high -quality repair. 1s…
$500,000
3 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
13105 On sale a house with a total area of 92 sq.m. with three rooms. Metal-plastic windows…
$55,000
3 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/2
25265...For sale townhouse on the first Fontanka in the Riviera area. Sea side, new brick ho…
$140,000
5 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
5 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 520 m²
Floor 1/2
In 15911 I will sell a 2-story house with a repair on a plot of 13 hectares. Equipped with I…
$1,30M
4 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
$165,000
9 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
9 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 9
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/3
30115 For sale: a solid house near the sea with a plot of 8 acres Total area 180 sq.m. 3 aut…
$188,000
3 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/2
15874 I will sell a 2-storey house with a plot of 10 acres on the Fontanka. House without r…
$195,000
4 room house in Nova Dofinivka, Ukraine
4 room house
Nova Dofinivka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
19166 I will sell a 2-storey house in New Dauphinovka with a beautiful view of the estuary. …
$15,500
4 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 165 m²
Floor 1/2
15858 Selling a 2-storey house with a plot of 5 acres. The house is fully furnished and equi…
$99,500
4 room house in Fontanka, Ukraine
4 room house
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 450 m²
Floor 1/3
15906 Sale of a 3-storey house with a plot of 15 hectares in an elite house village. The hou…
$750,000
