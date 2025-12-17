Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Fontanska silska gromada, Ukraine

55 properties total found
3 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/10
3 apartment in the New brick complex Fountain Park. The house is rented and occupied. Neighb…
$130,000
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/10
16329. I will sell a one-room apartment in LCD Fountain Park. The total area of 48 sq.m. The…
$36,000
3 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 5/10
29165. Three-room apartment for sale in the Fontanka City residential complex. Sea view. Tot…
$55,000
3 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 5/5
13286 On sale three-room apartment by the sea. The total area of 90 sq.m. House built of re…
$45,000
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 7/10
30734 Selling a 1-room apartment in the residential complex Gardens of the Riviera The apart…
$28,000
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 6/8
29189. Selling a one-room apartment in the Riviera Gardens residential complex. Total area …
$23,000
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 7/10
19990 Selling a one-room apartment in the Park Fontanov Residential Complex. The total area…
$34,500
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/9
24486 I will sell a 1-room apartment in the residential complex Gardens of the Riviera. Comf…
$26,500
2 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 94 m²
Floor 2/10
$84,999
3 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 7/21
23443 Selling a 3-room apartment in the Avtorskiy District residential complex. The conditio…
$65,000
2 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
25607.. For sale 2-storey townhouse in an elite residential complex. Brick, total area 100 s…
$105,000
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/11
13364 On sale one-room apartment with repair, furniture and appliances in the residential co…
$54,000
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 2/11
11605 Selling a smart apartment. The condition from the builders. Metal-plastic windows with…
$17,500
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 2/10
20798Single-room apartment for sale in the residential complex Park Fontanov. The apartment …
$44,000
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 9/11
22759 One-room apartment for sale in the residential complex "Avtorskiy". Fontanka. Sold wit…
$55,000
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 5/10
30212 One-room apartment in the completed building of the residential complex "Park Fontanov…
$36,700
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/20
20763 One-room apartment for sale in the residential complex "Chernomorskaya Riviera". From …
$27,500
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 4/9
21562. One-room apartment in the residential complex "Riviera Gardens" is for sale. Total ar…
$31,000
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 9/9
20168 For sale one-room two-sided apartment in a new building of the residential complex Gar…
$55,000
3 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/2
25329...For sale townhouse on the first Fontanka in the Riviera area. Sea side, new brick ho…
$140,000
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/12
28689 Selling a 1-room apartment in the residential complex Riviera Gardens. Total area 44 …
$22,999
2 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 77 m²
Floor 8/16
27006 Selling a 2-room apartment in the new residential complex Avtorsky district in the vil…
$65,000
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 9/9
29132. Selling a 1-room apartment in the Riviera City residential complex. The windows overl…
$38,000
2 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 3/7
26999. Selling a 2-room apartment with a sea view in the Avtorskiy Kvartal residential compl…
$78,000
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 10/11
11825 For sale a new apartment in a new house in the Fontanka. The area of the apartment is …
$50,000
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 10/10
26619 Selling a 1-room apartment in a brick building in the Forrest residential complex. Tot…
$39,000
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 11/21
$40,000
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/7
27415. For sale spacious 1-room apartment in the residential complex Author's quarter. Total…
$41,000
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 7/10
$33,500
1 room apartment in Fontanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/12
30929.30929. Selling a 1-room apartment in the Riviera Gardens residential complex. Total ar…
$33,200
