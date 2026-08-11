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Сommercial property in Deliatyn, Ukraine

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1 property total found
Commercial property 4 000 m² in Deliatyn, Ukraine
Commercial property 4 000 m²
Deliatyn, Ukraine
Area 4 000 m²
I'll sell you a powerful commercial suite in Delhi. It's located near the main transport ar…
$6,00M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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