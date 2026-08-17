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Сommercial property in Chornomorsk, Ukraine

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2 properties total found
Office 69 m² in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Office 69 m²
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Area 69 m²
35326. For sale stylish and functional office in one of the best areas of the city of Cherno…
$60,000
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Commercial property 3 110 m² in Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Commercial property 3 110 m²
Chornomorsk, Ukraine
Area 3 110 m²
26760 Selling a complex of buildings in Chernomorsk. Equipped car depot. Total area 3110 sq.…
$1,55M
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