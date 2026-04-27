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Сommercial property in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine

1 property total found
Commercial property 3 400 m² in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine
Commercial property 3 400 m²
Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine
Area 3 400 m²
An active manufacturing business with infrastructure that's difficult to build from scratch:…
$1,50M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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