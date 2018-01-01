  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Stay Property is pleased to present you a new project of premium villas on the border of the cities of Side and Manavgat. Side and Manavgat – an organic combination of modern infrastructure and convenient location, due to proximity to the popular sea resorts of the Turkish Mediterranean. The main feature of this region is its natural wealth: in addition to green piny forests and a transparent warm sea, the Manavgat mountain river with a natural waterfall flows here, on the banks of which RIVA PORT VILLAS SIDE will be built. The project is located in the south-west of the country, 75 km from Antalya Airport, which provides easy logistics. The complex will consist of private three-story planning villas 6 + 1. The area of villas is from 541 to 574 m2. Each villa will be equipped with a private pool and garden, hammam, sauna, gym, cinema, hobby room, as well as indoor parking. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
New building location
Manavgat, Turkey

Residential complex Furnished apartments with views of the Bosphorus and the city, in a building with swimming pool and restaurants, Şişli, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished apartments with views of the Bosphorus and the city, in a building with swimming pool and restaurants, Şişli, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€460,000
Agency: TRANIO
High quality apartments with views of the Bosphorus and the city for sale. The project consists of three blocks: a hotel, which will be ready in November, and 2 residential buildings - block B completed and block A in the beginning of construction. In addition, cafes and restaurants will be created in the project. Almost all apartments in Block A are two-bedroom and each has a balcony. Facilities and equipment in the house The apartments have high quality finishing and smart home system. In the center of the complex there is a green area with places for recreation, stores, cafes and areas for events. Advantages At the price starting from 549,000 there is 25% discount on payment at once, with the installment payment maximum discount of 20%. Payments can be made in U.S. dollars. No risk associated with the use of national currency No need to be in Turkey and know the Turkish language Visa-free travel to 100+ countries. Including Hong Kong, Thailand, Brazil, Japan Ability to obtain a U.S. visa. Holder of Turkish citizenship can apply for a Schengen visa, a U.S. visa or EU residency Passports for the whole family. Along with the main investor, the spouse and children under 18 will receive citizenship at the same time No need to prove the origin of funds or stable income No need to become a tax resident Property can be sold after 3 years, passports will remain forever Location and nearby infrastructure The project is located in the Şişli district, on the European side of the city. It is the business, cultural and commercial center of Istanbul. The business districts of Fulya, Esentepe, Cumhuriyet and Levent can be reached in 9 minutes by car. Here you will find skyscrapers and office buildings with representative offices of banks and Turkish and international companies. The popular Taksim and Nisantashi districts, with their expensive shopping streets, restaurants, museums and galleries, can be reached by car in 10 minutes. Nearby there is one of the largest shopping centers in Europe - Cevahir, which can be reached on foot in less than 20 minutes. The waterfront area with Dolmabahce Palace, Maçka Park, Kabataş Marina and Vodafone Stadium is less than a 10-minute drive from the project. Istanbul's historic Sultanahmet district can be reached in 17 minutes by car. Istanbul International Airport is 30 minutes away.
Apartment building EMERALD STAR TECE
Apartment building EMERALD STAR TECE
Mersin, Turkey
from
€64,000
Area 71–91 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
REAL ESTATE TURKEY / MERSINFor sale apartmentNumber of rooms: 2 + 1Area:A blok - 71 m2 gross / 60 m2 netB, C blok - 91 m2 gross / 73m2 netAddress: Mezitli District, TejaFloor: A, B, C blocks of 14 floorsEnd of construction in October 2023Total territory 9 190 m2On the floor there are 4 apartments in B, With blocksOn the floor there are 8 apartments in A block Closed territory Pool Waterpark Open Sports Playground Security 24/7 Video surveillance Children's playground BBQ Area Recreation Rush Basketball site Tennis court Sauna Hamam Elevator Generator Gasified Autoparking Sea 400 m Cost:71 m2 from 64,00091 m2 from 79,000Prepayment - 50%Installment for 12 months. Prices need to be specified for specialists For real estate issues, write and call: Anastasia W / a:
Residential complex Shikarnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone na Kleopatre
Residential complex Shikarnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone na Kleopatre
Alanya, Turkey
from
€215,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments on Cleopatra Beach.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. Apartment area from 67.5 to 223 m2. The new property on Cleopatra is always exclusive, because there are not so many places for new houses. Only here the maximum demand for apartments in the new housing stock, as a rule, all new projects are often sold even before the complex is put into operation. Do not miss the unique property option in a new building on Cleopatra in Alanya.This area is considered elite, one of the most expensive locations on the Mediterranean Sea. The beach of Cleopatra with a length of 2.5 km is distinguished by a comfortable shore with pleasant to the touch of sand, has a quality mark «Blue flag» and fully justifies it. Cleopatra infrastructure: shops, supermarkets, boutiques, markets, services, salons, offices, hospitals, pharmacies. There are also many schools, both public and private. 
