  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Exodus Resort Comfort City

Exodus Resort Comfort City

Yaylali, Turkey
from
€102,000
;
19
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Exodus Resort Comfort City is a new residence in Mahmutlar - 3000 meters from the sea. The new residence embodies the popular concept of a hotel type, where the infrastructure exceeds all expectations.  Enjoy the full nature and climate of Turkey. Choose a conceptually new home. Hurry up to buy an apartment in a complex-city with unique infrastructure. We invest in this project our many years of experience as a developer and real estate agency. Being in this complex, no one will feel that something is missing. Everything will be here for life, raising children, recreation, recreation, leisure, comfortable living. About interest-free installments: for your convenience, we offer the opportunity to pay for an apartment in Mahmutlar in an interest-free installment until the end of construction. Down payment — 60%, the rest — according to the schedule convenient for you.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Yaylali, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter New investment project in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€116,000
Residential complex Novyy kompleks kamform klassa v Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€130,000
Residential complex Furnished villa with swimming pools abd a spa area, Kalkan, Turkey
Bezirgan, Turkey
from
€750,000
Residential complex Novyy proekt na 2 beregovoy linii - Mahmutlar
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€158,000
Apartment building Nobby Suite
Alanya, Turkey
Price on request
You are viewing
Exodus Resort Comfort City
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€102,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€442,119
Agency: TRANIO
The project is a residential complex of 3 separate buildings with apartments. Also, the project includes various amenities and infrastructure: indoor and outdoor swimming pools, outdoor fitness area, sunbathe terraces, fitness center, sauna, table tennis, children's playground, basketball field, shops, cafes, restaurant, sports grounds, SPA zone, and cinema room. Advantages 10% discount on full payment. The project is invested and implemented by the state insurance fund TMSF under the control of the city administration. The residential complex is located next to the newly built international financial center IIFC. It is planned that IIFC will have more than 50,000 employees. Therefore, the project has a good supply of rental demand. Location and nearby infrastructure The project is located in the Atasehir district - the center of the Asian part of the city, while the sea is only 15 minutes by car. Due to the location in the very center of the city, it is easy to get to any place by public transport. Near the project are shopping centers, hospitals, cafes and restaurants. Here are the distances to some places: 1.2 km to Metropol - one of the largest shopping centers 1.5 km to Istanbul Financial Center 1.5 km to the E80 highway, which runs from the border with Iran, through the center of Istanbul to Bulgaria 2 km to Florence Nightingale Hospital 3 km to the E5 highway, which runs the metrobus connecting the Asian and European parts 4 km to Kaiyshdagi forest 5.5 km to Yeditepe University 6.5 km to the embankment
Residential complex Сomplex with 5 star hotel infrastructure
Residential complex Сomplex with 5 star hotel infrastructure
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€250,000
A new luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure and panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea. The house is located in an environmentally friendly area of Kargyjak, only 250 from the sea. During the construction of the complex, high quality standards, modern technologies and environmentally friendly materials are used. Kargicak – a quiet area surrounded by coniferous forests, located on the Mediterranean coast at the foot of the Torro Mountains, 25 km from the airport, 3 km from the center of Mahmutlar and 15 km from the historical center of Alanya. In recent years, Kargyjak has become very popular among foreign buyers. The residential complex consists of one 6-story block, in which 55 apartments of various layouts will be located, ranging from 63 to 262 sq.m. Apartments with 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 bedrooms. Including duplexes on 1-2 floors and penthouses on 6-7 floors. Ideal for those who value luxury and comfort in everyday life. Infrastructure of the complex: outdoor pool, water park, children's pool, heated indoor pool, sauna, hammam, jacuzzi, massage room, fitness room, cinema, covered parking, tennis court, children's playground, barbecue area, central water treatment system, billiards, generator, video surveillance system and security 24/7. In each apartment, electric shutters, a video damper system, warm floors in bathrooms and a flow water heater will be installed.
Residential complex Cozy apartments in the Payallar area
Residential complex Cozy apartments in the Payallar area
Payallar, Turkey
from
€50,000
Completion date: 2023
Cozy Residential Complex is located in the promising area of Alanya Payallar. This area stretches from the sea to the mountains for 6 km and is 14 km away. from the center of Alanya. On the west side of the Payallar district, coniferous forests and the Turkler district, from the east – tourist modern area of Konakly.  Gazipasha International Airport is located approximately 55km. The beaches of the Payallar region are very different, sandy, pebble, sand and pebble. This project is being built on a site with an area of 1527m2. represents a 3-storey block with a total of 36 apartments. The following apartment layouts are presented: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 2 + 1 duplex. All windows offer wonderful views of the sea, mountains and nature. Start of construction April 2022, end of April 2023. Favorable conditions for the acquisition of real estate are provided.
Realting.com
Go