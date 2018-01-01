  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Proekt v centre goroda Antaliya rayon Lara

Proekt v centre goroda Antaliya rayon Lara

Bueyuekkumluca, Turkey
from
€360,190
;
6
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Lara - Antalya area.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. Apartment area from 55 to 147 m2. Distance to the sea 250 meters. Lara is an Antalya district located east of the city center. The coastline of the area is 18 km long, and life on the coast boils both day and night. It is noteworthy that Lara is mostly located on a rock, 30-40 meters above sea level. Access to water is difficult, but the enchanting species pay off this disadvantage. Several descents to the sea are equipped with wooden decks and stairs for swimming. However, on the border with the Kundu area there are chic sandy beaches with a gentle entry into the water: you can relax with your children and not fear for their safety. The Turkish name of Lara beach sounds like «Altynkum», which in translation means «gold sand». The clean sea and Lara beach are rightly assigned the Blue flag of quality, making it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists. Not the entire beach is open to the public: many private beach clubs have fenced areas and offer a range of services for an additional fee. On the waterfront it is easy to find a place with a table, and nearby - to buy drinks and snacks at affordable prices. In Lara you can always have a picnic with sea views and get a portion of aesthetic pleasure. In the meantime, your kids will not have to miss: playgrounds overlooking the seascape are the hallmark of the area. Next to the embankment there is a chic park, equipped with tables and benches. To pass it completely, it will take a day or two. On the waterfront you can also see a small artificial waterfall. Near it there is an observation deck, which offers a chic view of the sea of azure color and the coast of Antalya. It is worth paying special attention to one of the main attractions of Lara - Duden Falls. The stormy natural flow of water is thrown into the sea from a height of 40-45 meters and gives visitors cool even on hot summer days. We also recommend visiting a unique exhibition of sand sculptures, broadening your horizons and admiring the skill of professionals. The infrastructure of the area is sufficiently developed. There is everything you need for a comfortable stay: hospitals, pharmacies, kindergartens, Russian school, tourism college, offices, shops, numerous parks and fountains. There are 2 large shopping malls in the area, where you can buy everything you need. There are many restaurants and bars in the coastal strip overlooking the sea. The proximity of the airport, the development of the area, the most popular beach in Antalya and the Blue flag of quality make the area as attractive as possible in terms of buying investment real estate. In the tourist season, real estate in Lara will not be empty and will provide a decent passive income to its owner. Construction work in Lara began more than 40 years ago. In this regard, there are not so many new buildings in the area as in Konyaalti. Apartments with their own infrastructure and sea views are less common, and the prices of apartments within the area are growing steadily. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Bueyuekkumluca, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse rayona Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€98,900
Residential complex Highly liquid residential complex
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€118,500
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€214,810
Residential complex Family holiday apartments with park and playgrounds, Kığıthane, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€518,336
Residential complex Proekt elitnogo zhilya v rayone Demirtash
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€151,000
You are viewing
Proekt v centre goroda Antaliya rayon Lara
Bueyuekkumluca, Turkey
from
€360,190
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Shikarnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone - Oba Alaniya
Residential complex Shikarnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone - Oba Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€141,500
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 54 to 111 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College. 
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Demirtash
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€93,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 55 to 200 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not like in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex Apartamenty premium klassa v zhivopisnom rayone Alani - Konakly
Residential complex Apartamenty premium klassa v zhivopisnom rayone Alani - Konakly
Konakli, Turkey
from
€240,790
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer new premium apartments in Konakly – Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 105 to 210 square meters. Distance to the sea 300 meters. Konakly western Alanya, located 7 km from Cleopatra beach and the center. The road to the city will take little time, but all the basic household needs will satisfy the infrastructure of this town. There are supermarkets, a market, restaurants, transport, medical facilities and pharmacies. Konakly is more a tourist area, but recently, the construction of elite low-rise residential complexes in beautiful locations near the beach and the sea has begun here. An important feature of many real estate projects in Konakly is that you do not need to cross the D-400 highway on the way to the beach, as in almost all other areas. A lot of breakwaters, the sea is always calm. On a hill above the shore there is a relaxation area with barbecue facilities, right in the pine forest. The area is cozy, sparsely populated, beautiful and quiet. Proximity to the center of Alanya and the embankment of Cleopatra, panoramic views of the sea and beautiful nature provide a high rental potential of real estate in Konakly. It will also be a successful acquisition for personal relaxation or life in Turkey. There are schools in the village itself and in neighboring areas, in the center. 
Realting.com
Go