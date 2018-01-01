  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Novyy sovremennyy kompleks v rayone Oba - Alaniya

Novyy sovremennyy kompleks v rayone Oba - Alaniya

Alanya, Turkey
from
€145,000
;
15
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. Area from 55 to 120 square meters. Distance to the sea 2200 meters. The Oba embankment overlooks Ataturk, famous, and is equipped for cycling, travel, outdoor sports, beach sports, and sea walks. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
New building location
Alanya, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Prostornye kvartiry 3 1 v ZhK na pervoy beregovoy linii
Avanos, Turkey
from
€379,690
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty v stroyaschemsya proekte - Avsallar Alaniya
Incekum, Turkey
from
€102,500
Residential complex Novyy bolshoy proekt v horoshey lokacii - rayon Bagdzhylar Stambul
Avanos, Turkey
from
€262,000
Residential quarter 3 bedroom off plan apartment in Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€119,700
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt v 700 m ot morya v rayone Payallar
Avanos, Turkey
from
€139,000
You are viewing
Novyy sovremennyy kompleks v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€145,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Residential complex White Sail Residence
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€60,000
Completion date: 2022
Developer: TURKREALT
The modern residential complex is located in the tourist town of Mahmutlar, which is a suburb of Alanya. The ten-story building includes 63 apartments of various designs: 1 + with an area of 45.50 and 53 square meters .; — li 1, with an area of 80 square meters. meter; 2 + 1, with an area of 100 square meters. meter; 3 + 1, with an area of 144 square meters. meter. Depending on the chosen design, the apartments will be 1 − 3 bedrooms, kitchen + living room, bathrooms, outdoor terrace or American style balcony. All apartments are for sale with a clean finish, a built-in kitchen set and modern plumbing. They are constantly available in bars, restaurants, socially significant stores and facilities. The central beach of the city is only 600 meters away. In the territory of the LCD screen there will be everything you need for a comfortable life, an outdoor pool with a designated area for children, slides, indoor pools, a barbecue area, a gym and 24 hour security. Infrastructure: Green area with garden Outdoor pool Water slides Heated indoor pool Concierge - service Sauna Roman steam room Playground Children's playroom Generator Barbecue area Open parking CCTV system
Apartment building Istanbul Bahcesehir Apartments Project
Apartment building Istanbul Bahcesehir Apartments Project
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
€92,431
Why this property؟ The project area in Bahcesehir is full of lush parks and gardens, next to express transportation lines. There are integrated facilities within the compound, besides health and educational services surrounding the project. The luxury designs and the diversity of residential models of apartments with stunning views of the lake. The project's urban engineering, elegant finishes, and spacious apartments areas increase its investment value.
Residential complex Renovation project Taksim 360 for obtaining citizenship in the cultural center of Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Renovation project Taksim 360 for obtaining citizenship in the cultural center of Istanbul, Turkey
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€369,865
Agency: TRANIO
In total, 9 buildings are being renovated in the project. In one of them there will be a hotel, in the others — apartments, offices and shops. For residents of the apartments hotel service is available: cleaning, dry cleaning and concierge. The building has a swimming pool, a gym, a cinema, a spa area. Advantages Suitable for citizenship. Location and nearby infrastructure The project is located in the cultural center of Istanbul, a 5-minute walk (300 m) from Taksim Square and Istiklal Avenue — Besiktas. The property is 300 meters away from an underground station, near shops, museums and galleries, 38 km from Istanbul Airport.
Realting.com
Go