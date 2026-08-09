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Houses for sale in Costa Rica

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Guanacaste
38
Cabo Velas
5
Puntarenas Province
4
Tarcoles
4
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44 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Puriscal, Costa Rica
Villa 3 bedrooms
Puriscal, Costa Rica
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 516 m²
Number of floors 1
=Sale directly from owner = Dream oasis, house with guest house, pool & heated whirlpool,…
$980,000
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2 bedroom house in Tarcoles, Costa Rica
2 bedroom house
Tarcoles, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Experience refined tropical living in this stunning 3,000 SQ FT two-story residence, thought…
$875,000
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2 bedroom house in Tempate, Costa Rica
2 bedroom house
Tempate, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Discover a rare combination of usable land, privacy, and proximity to Guanacaste’s top beach…
$305,000
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4 bedroom house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
4 bedroom house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Perched on a 5,725.6 m² (1.41-acre) homesite inside the protected ecological community of Ti…
$620,000
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Discover this fully furnished 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath townhome in Colinas de Golf, a private gat…
$249,000
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3 bedroom house in Tarcoles, Costa Rica
3 bedroom house
Tarcoles, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Number of floors 2
Waterfall house is solid concrete and earthquake proof construction with just incredible vie…
$1,20M
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2 bedroom house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
2 bedroom house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 1
Just one block from the sand in Playa Junquillal, this newly completed home combines build q…
$365,000
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4 bedroom house in Sardinal, Costa Rica
4 bedroom house
Sardinal, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Discover a modern ocean-view residence in Coco Bay Estates, an exclusive gated community in …
$1,48M
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4 bedroom house in Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
4 bedroom house
Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Casa del Sol is a beautifully furnished, two-story residence in the exclusive gated communit…
$980,000
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4 bedroom house in Monte Romo, Costa Rica
4 bedroom house
Monte Romo, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Originally listed at $995,000 for this magnificent, well-built house on 27 acres, the owner …
$450,000
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5 bedroom house in Tamarindo, Costa Rica
5 bedroom house
Tamarindo, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
REDUCED! Picture waking up every morning to the soothing sounds of the waves and the dazz…
$2,65M
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2 bedroom house in Tarcoles, Costa Rica
2 bedroom house
Tarcoles, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Three Stories of Pura Vida Luxury 4,500 SQ FT | 2 Bedrooms | 3.5 Baths A masterpiece of mo…
$1,10M
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Hojancha, Costa Rica
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Hojancha, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
This stunning 8-acre property, nestled in the hills above Hojancha, presents an ideal opport…
$210,000
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2 bedroom house in Tempate, Costa Rica
2 bedroom house
Tempate, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover peaceful country living just outside the traditional village of Portegolpe. This mo…
$259,000
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7 bedroom house in Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
7 bedroom house
Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Perched near the summit of Playa Flamingo’s south ridge, Casa Visión is an exceptional luxur…
$4,40M
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Mansion 3 bedrooms in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Mansion 3 bedrooms
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Hacienda Cocobolo is a luxurious estate blending southern Spanish architecture with Costa Ri…
$1,95M
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3 bedroom house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
3 bedroom house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This newly built beach house is just steps from the white sands of Playa Blanca (about an 8-…
$350,000
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4 bedroom house in Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
4 bedroom house
Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Nestled in the gated community of Las Ventanas de Playa Grande, El Roble 48 is a single-stor…
$945,000
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3 bedroom house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
3 bedroom house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Nestled within the tranquil embrace of a gated ecological community in Guanacaste, this stun…
$479,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Villa 2 bedrooms
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Step into a fully furnished, move-in ready villa just two blocks from the white sands of Pla…
$345,000
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Villa 2 bedrooms
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to Iguana Villas #7 – a beautifully maintained, fully furnished villa located just t…
$280,000
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Mansion 7 bedrooms in Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
Mansion 7 bedrooms
Cabo Velas, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Welcome to El Palacete Flamingo, an exceptional luxury residence perched majestically above …
$4,40M
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2 bedroom house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
2 bedroom house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Limited Time Opportunity: Casa Diria Now Offered at $269,000 Until October 31, 2026   …
$269,000
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3 bedroom house in Cutris, Costa Rica
3 bedroom house
Cutris, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Introducing Casa Palacio, a luxurious 4200-square-foot home in Tierra Pacifica Ecological Ga…
$675,000
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Bungalow 1 bedroom in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bungalow 1 bedroom
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Discover a rare opportunity in Pura Jungla, Playa Negra: a private 5,147 m² (1.27-acre) fenc…
$225,000
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9 bedroom house in Tamarindo, Costa Rica
9 bedroom house
Tamarindo, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
REDUCED! This prime rental investment property, just minutes from Playa Tamarindo, featur…
$799,000
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4 bedroom house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
4 bedroom house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Private, versatile property in desirable Playa Negra, Guanacaste — minutes from secluded bea…
$395,000
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3 bedroom house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
3 bedroom house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Experience the pinnacle of coastal luxury in this stunning tropical modern home, situated in…
$779,000
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3 bedroom house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
3 bedroom house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This property features a charming main home paired with a cozy rental unit, set amidst lush …
$699,000
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2 bedroom house in Tamarindo, Costa Rica
2 bedroom house
Tamarindo, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Own a nearly finished modern home in tranquil San José de Pinilla. This 2-bedroom, 1-bath re…
$220,000
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Property types in Costa Rica

villas

Properties features in Costa Rica

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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