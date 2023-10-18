Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Costa Rica
  3. Residential
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Costa Rica

Provincia Guanacaste
11
Cuajiniquil
3
House To archive
Clear all
16 properties total found
3 room house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
3 room house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Finca La Colina is located on the paved road in Paraiso "Paradise", the crossroads to many o…
€558,036
4 room house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
4 room house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Casa Tres Picos is a four-bedroom beach house in Playa Junquillal, Guanacaste, Costa Rica, t…
€329,147
2 room house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
2 room house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover this charming house, which is tucked away in one of Santa Cruz, Guanacaste, Costa R…
€851,242
2 room house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
2 room house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
The gated community of Tierra Pacifica in Playa Junquillal, Guanacaste, Costa Rica, is a stu…
€406,704
3 room house in Cuajiniquil, Costa Rica
3 room house
Cuajiniquil, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Imagine waking up surrounded only by lush jungle, with the beautiful sounds of tropical bird…
€652,619
2 room house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
2 room house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
The distance from this Costa Rica beach house to a pristine, unknown area on the Pacific and…
€755,713
2 room house in Cuajiniquil, Costa Rica
2 room house
Cuajiniquil, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Situated within the serene Condominio Lomas del Sol in Marbella, this 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom …
€368,871
3 room house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
3 room house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This beautiful brand new home is literally 102 yards from an idyllic, undiscovered beach in …
€651,673
House in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
House
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
This titled beachfront land parcel is located on a secluded beach called Playa Boca del Vena…
€613,840
Villa 3 room villa in Cuajiniquil, Costa Rica
Villa 3 room villa
Cuajiniquil, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Villa Claire is a magnificent residence and unmatched luxury hideaway that offers complete s…
€2,79M
5 room house in Costa Rica, Costa Rica
5 room house
Costa Rica, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Every door in the home opens to an outdoor terrace area, with a total of seven different pat…
€704,639
5 room house in Costa Rica, Costa Rica
5 room house
Costa Rica, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
This unique property is situated on a spectacular 3500m2 lot that is mixed-use and still off…
€661,131
4 room house in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
4 room house
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
This unique property is a standout in the area. The owners are a former jumping champion and…
€638,431
2 room house in Costa Rica, Costa Rica
2 room house
Costa Rica, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
The natural expansion for Tamarindo, and we have been seeing it for years now, is out on the…
€699,910
3 room house in Costa Rica, Costa Rica
3 room house
Costa Rica, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This home is nestled in one of Costa Rica's few remaining undiscovered, charming and idyllic…
€235,510
6 room house in Costa Rica, Costa Rica
6 room house
Costa Rica, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
There are few homes in the area that are actually turnkey. We mean a home that is ready to m…
€803,005

Properties features in Costa Rica

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir