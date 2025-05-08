Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Costa Rica
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Costa Rica

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
2 bedroom apartment
Veintisiete de Abril, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
This beautifully remodeled oceanfront condo boasts stunning ocean views from its spacious la…
$620,000
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in Tamarindo, Costa Rica
Condo 2 bedrooms
Tamarindo, Costa Rica
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to AIR HOMES, an exclusive group of 26 elegant condominiums located in Playa Tamarin…
$675,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Costa Rica

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go