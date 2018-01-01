  1. Realting.com
Gated complex of villas at 600 meters from the beach, Fethiye, Turkey

About the complex

The residence features a swimming pool and a parking.

Completion - May, 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Built-in kitchen cabinetry with a granite countertop
  • Quality sanitary ware
  • Quality flooring
  • Underfloor heating
  • Air conditioning in all rooms
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a prestigious area, near the beach, the promenade, shops, restaurants and hotels.

