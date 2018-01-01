Gated complex of villas at 600 meters from the beach, Fethiye, Turkey

Payallar, Turkey

from €117,000

Completion date: 2024

Towers is an amazing residential complex, one of the best luxury projects from the BestHome Construction developer. The residence consists of four 9-story buildings, where the basement is occupied for internal infrastructure. The complex is made in the best Turkish traditions, and the originality of the decor of the rooms inside is different. The project is located in the very center of Alanya, 150 meters from the Mediterranean Sea! The area has excellent infrastructure. There is everything for permanent residence or good rest. Near the complex are: a school and a clinic, many hypermarkets, a bakery, bazaar, banks and pharmacies, beauty salons and much more. Within walking distance, a beautiful promenade with ever-flowering clubs, equipped with sports and children's playgrounds. TYPE OF APARTMENTS: Apartments 1 + 1, with a total area of 68 square meters. m Apartments 2 + 1, with a total area of 101 - 121 square meters. m Apartments 3 + 1, with a total area of 120 square meters. m Two-story penthouses 4 + 1, with a total area of 181 - 247 square meters. m INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX: - Closed landscaped area - Pool with water slides, children's section and jacuzzi - Terrace for sunbathing - Indoor heated pool - Fitness center - SPA center: Turkish bath ( hamam ), sauna, massage, relaxation room - Billiards, table tennis - Children's playroom - Vitamin bar - Cinema - Satellite TV - Free Wi-Fi - BBQ Rope - Electrogenerator - Underground parking - Security 24/7 - Management company -Lift Call or write to us, and we will tell you more about the object or select real estate for your request! The cost of selection is borne only by the developer!