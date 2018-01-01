Gated complex of villas at 600 meters from the beach, Fethiye, Turkey

Towers is an amazing residential complex, one of the best luxury projects from the BestHome Construction developer.
The residence consists of four 9-story buildings, where the basement is occupied for internal infrastructure.
The complex is made in the best Turkish traditions, and the originality of the decor of the rooms inside is different.
The project is located in the very center of Alanya, 150 meters from the Mediterranean Sea!
The area has excellent infrastructure. There is everything for permanent residence or good rest.
Near the complex are: a school and a clinic, many hypermarkets, a bakery, bazaar, banks and pharmacies, beauty salons and much more.
Within walking distance, a beautiful promenade with ever-flowering clubs, equipped with sports and children's playgrounds.
TYPE OF APARTMENTS:
Apartments 1 + 1, with a total area of 68 square meters. m
Apartments 2 + 1, with a total area of 101 - 121 square meters. m
Apartments 3 + 1, with a total area of 120 square meters. m
Two-story penthouses 4 + 1, with a total area of 181 - 247 square meters. m
INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX:
- Closed landscaped area
- Pool with water slides, children's section and jacuzzi
- Terrace for sunbathing
- Indoor heated pool
- Fitness center
- SPA center: Turkish bath ( hamam ), sauna, massage, relaxation room
- Billiards, table tennis
- Children's playroom
- Vitamin bar
- Cinema
- Satellite TV
- Free Wi-Fi
- BBQ Rope
- Electrogenerator
- Underground parking
- Security 24/7
- Management company
-Lift
Modern complex consists of apartments, penthouses, multi-offices, shops and a 5-star hotel. In addition, there is:
art center, exhibition center and hall for 500 people
24-hour security with video surveillance
concierge services
large parking lot
play area for children
spa area with an indoor pool, sauna and gym
The outdoor recreation area offers outdoor cafes, an open-air cinema, restaurants. The complex was built according to the most modern standards and seismic resistance technologies.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Each apartment has a small balcony and ceilings up to 4 m high. Penthouses have huge terraces and ceiling heights up to 8m. Multi-offices are fully equipped and include a bathroom and kitchenette, and some even have a bed. The smart home system controls lighting, cooling/heating, window shading, alarms.
Advantages
The property meets the conditions for obtaining Turkish citizenship.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The project overlooking the Bosphorus is located in the center of Maslak business district. Nearby are offices of large companies, three universities, many schools of various levels. Next to the towers is a six-story shopping center and a restaurant-museum of Turkish food.
Bus stop - 200 m
Metro stations - 550 and 700 m
Istanbul Stock Exchange - 2.5 km
Sisli - 10 minutes by car
Besiktas - 10 minutes by car
Sultanahmet area - 25 minutes by car
New Istanbul Airport - 30 minutes by car
A modern project is located in the Demirtash area. The area is located in the east of Alanya, 15 km away. from Gazipasha Airport. Not far from this area are the ruins of the ancient Roman city of Ciedra, the canyon of Zapadere and a unique beach. The area is actively developing and building up both residential buildings and infrastructure.
The project has a total of 4 floors and 12 independent sections. The area of the plot is 835.86 m2. The total number of apartments is 12. The distance to the sea is 950 meters.
For sale put: 2 + 1 and 2 + 1 duplex.