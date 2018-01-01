  1. Realting.com
  Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks butik formata v Antalii

Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks butik formata v Antalii

Avanos, Turkey
€160,000
About the complex

The company Stay Property offers new apartments in the area of Altyntash - Antalya.The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1+1, 2+1, 3+1. Apartment area from 40 to 143 m2. Sea distance 5.2 km.Altyntash – is a rapidly developing and extremely promising microdistrict of Antalya, which is part of the popular Aksu district.One of the main advantages of the area is the convenience of the location: there is an airport nearby, the best beaches of Antalya and clean sea. A convenient transport interchange allows you to quickly get to any area of the city.To the airport of Antalya only 1.5 km. This neighborhood does not make the area noisy, as the planes fly not over it, but parallel to the border of the neighborhood. The distance to the sandy beaches of Lara and Kundu is 2.5 km. The Turkish name of Lara beach sounds like «Altynkum», which in translation means «gold sand». The clean sea and Lara beach is rightly assigned the Blue flag of quality, which makes it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services for an additional fee. Within a radius of 5-20 km from the area there are 120 best five-star hotels in Antalya, 10 of which are in the TOP-100 hotels in the world. As the micro-district is in the process of development, and the city municipality actively invests in its improvement, the residents of the area use the infrastructure of the neighbouring Lara and Muratpasha districts. The major shopping center of Terra City is located 7 km from Altyntash, Agora, Ikea and Metro - 6.5 km away, SEC Mall Of Antalya – in 4.5 km.In 20 km from the neighborhood is «The Land of Legends» – the largest theme park of entertainment in Turkey with its own restaurant, water park, and program of performances, who will not leave indifferent even an experienced tourist.Altyntash – is the only area close to the sea, within which large plots of land are not built. This makes it possible to create spacious, liquid and residential complexes with their own water parks, spa areas, restaurants, etc.Many projects of the district are developed by leading architects of Turkey. Therefore, within Altyntash are the most modern residential complexes with developed infrastructure and design.The basis for the design of apartment buildings is the use of advanced construction technologies, as well as the desire for maximum comfort. Favorable territorial location, the proximity of the best hotels in the world, chic sandy beaches and clean sea contributes to the growth of the cost of real estate in the neighborhood, and also makes it attractive for life, real estate in Altyntash is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us in chat, order a call or leave a request. We will be glad to help you!
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Residential complex Novye apartamenty i smezhnye villy v rayone Esentepe 100 m do morya
Residential complex Novye apartamenty i smezhnye villy v rayone Esentepe 100 m do morya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€132,948
The year of construction 2025
Stay Property offers real estate in the area of Girne (Kirenia) in the North of Cyprus.The residential complex presents apartments 1+0, 1+1, 2+1, as well as villas with a layout of 3+1 different types. Apartment area from 39 to 108 m2. The area of villas from 127 to 330 m2. Kyrenia, or Girne — is the most popular resort area in Northern Cyprus with a successful location in one of the most picturesque parts of the island: on the one hand there is a sandy coast of the azure sea, on the other – mountains. To live or rest in Kyrenia prefer wealthy people and rich pensioners. Favorable climate, comfort and high service resemble the famous European resorts, such as Cannes or Nice.The area of Kyrenia is framed by mountain ranges on the one hand and the sea on the other. There are excellent views from everywhere. In the vicinity of the area there are many beaches and beautiful places for recreation by the sea, restaurants, cafes and all necessary infrastructure for life. The main interest of the guests of the region is its center with a delightful Old pier, an atmospheric Old Town, a centuries-old fortress and the main tourist street Ziya Ryzky (Ziya Rizkı), the attractiveness of the region also adds the location of the most prestigious educational institutions of the frame: American University Girne American University, University of Kyrenia (The University of Kyrenia), Kyrenia English School "The English School Of Kyrenia" and other private and public gardens, schools and universities.The property in Girna is represented by a wide variety of facilities, in which local and foreign investors have been increasingly investing in recent years. The main feature of all objects — low-rise. The island is practiced careful attitude to natural resources during construction: the city is not allowed to build high buildings, occupy areas in the immediate vicinity of the sea to provide beautiful views from all houses.
Developer
Stay Property
Leave a request
Residential complex Novyy proekt v Konyaalty nedaleko ot mezhdunarodnyh shkol
Residential complex Novyy proekt v Konyaalty nedaleko ot mezhdunarodnyh shkol
Antalya, Turkey
from
€181,991
The year of construction 2024
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Konyaalti - Antalya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 60 to 167 m2. The distance to the sea is 1700 m. Konyalty is a rapidly developing area of Antalya. It consists of 39 microdistricts, 5 of which are close to the coast. Free access to the beach, gentle entry into the sea, sun loungers at every turn and stalls with pleasant prices - all this attracts tourists. Small pebbles pleasantly burns the feet, and the diversity of leisure does not stop growing. In front of the inhabitants of Konyalta there are many opportunities for spending time: to admire the sea, walk along the modern promenade, to engage in water sports or to see all of Antalya, climbing the Tenektep funicular. Buying an apartment in the KonyaaltyRayon area is suitable for visionary investors or those who have long dreamed of sifting their own nest by the sea. Cognals are interesting not only for relaxation, but also for year-round living. Affordable housing prices, a convenient location between the historic city center and the popular Kemer resort, the sea with the Blue Flag assigned to it and the developed infrastructure bring many foreigners to Konyalty. A Russian school is located on the territory of the district, most of the local residents speak Russian. Accommodation in Konyalta remains available: it is here that you can purchase both modest apartments for seasonal stay and luxury real estate. Actual real estate in Konyaalti is presented in the database of our agency. Leave the application and we will select the most suitable option for you!
Developer
Stay Property
Leave a request
Residential complex The Queen Collection
Residential complex The Queen Collection
Yesilkoey, Turkey
from
€197,000
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 8
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support for the transaction! The Queen Collection is a new complex from the developer KA Collection. The complex has a unique 8-story architecture. The project includes a wide selection of apartment layouts, some of which have private terraces. The territory has a fairly developed infrastructure. The Queen Collection has its own sandy beach in the Lara area and a free shuttle to the beach, Antalya International Airport and Antalya Shopping Center, Deepo Autlet Center, Agora and Ikea Shopping Center! On the territory of the complex: - Lobby - Reception - Covered Parking - Open parking - Universal charger for electric vehicles - Outdoor pool ( for adults and children ) - Indoor pool - Spa ( Turkish bath, sauna, fitness, steam room, salt room, massage rooms and VIP spa room ) - Conference room and library - Solar panels ( 50% of the energy used in social spheres will be produced by solar panels ). - Playgrounds ( bowling, billiards, darts, table football, Playstation, cinema ) - Pool bar - barbecue area - Mini club - Playground - Waterpark - Pedestrian track - Free entrance to the beach ( VIP card ) - Free transfer ( to the beach, airport and shopping centers ) - TV and satellite system - 7/24 Security and video surveillance systems The complex will also have a concierge service ( dry cleaning, apartment cleaning, honey. staff, hotel service, car rental, etc. ). In every apartment: - Heated floors - Electric combination boiler ( Waillant trademark and analogues ) - Built-in kitchen ( Franke trademark and analogues ) - Air conditioning ( brand Mitsubishi and analogues ) - Smart home system - Aluminum doors and windows - Cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom and dressing room ( painted with varnish ) - American door ( varnish painting ) - Floors 60x120 Ceramics or equivalent - Shower cabin - Steel door The building meets the standards of the earthquake! Why is it profitable to work with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. Call or write to us, tell us all about the most profitable projects of foreign real estate today!
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
