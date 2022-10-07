  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Proekt na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v rayone Chiplakly

Proekt na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v rayone Chiplakly

Avanos, Turkey
from
€368,000
;
13
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Chiplakly, Alanya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 6 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 150 to 351 m2. The distance to the sea is 2600 meters. Chiplakly ( Çıplaklı ) — is probably the richest forest and garden area of resort Alanya. The city center is only 2 km away, and the beaches are about 15 minutes away. This is one of the most promising areas of the city with the availability of free land for development. There are no noisy hotels, and the low building density and warm provincial atmosphere of this location will delight nature lovers. Incredible views of the mountains, clean forest air open. There is a lot of greenery in the Cheaples, less wet and cooler than on the coast, which makes this place more comfortable for staying in the hot season. The district has all the necessary infrastructure for a year-round stay: shopping centers, shops, restaurants and cafes, educational institutions, post offices and banks. The Chiplakly district is adjacent to the central part of the city and the popular Oba area, where the main social urban infrastructure — municipal hospital, shopping centers, hypermarkets, markets, city administration, universities, schools and kindergartens, offices of large companies are concentrated. The western border of the district runs along a large massif of coniferous forest, which guarantees the possibility of outdoor recreation. The lower, southern part of the district adjoins the new — district track to Chiplakla easily reach from anywhere in Alanya. Chiplakla has brilliant prospects for development and rapid development in the near future. The property in Chiplakly has favorable prices and beautiful views from the windows. Today it is one of the areas with the highest investment potential.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Gotovye k prozhivaniyu taunhausy s prekrasnym vidom na more i gory
Avanos, Turkey
from
€173,353
Residential complex Polat Tower Basin Ekspres
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€307,657
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and beautiful green areas, Kocaeli, Turkey
Kazandere, Turkey
from
€393,309
Residential complex Lyuksovyy kompleks v Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€229,000
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Hasbahche
Alanya, Turkey
from
€350,000
You are viewing
Proekt na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v rayone Chiplakly
Avanos, Turkey
from
€368,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Heaven Hills
Residential complex Heaven Hills
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€122,508
Area 54–70 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. -We will select real estate for your budget and desires! Heaven Hills Residence is a new residential complex with all amenities, located in the modern suburb of Alanya - Mahmutlar, 600 meters from the sea and the beach, within walking distance of all necessary infrastructure. Alanya city center is 9 km away. Gazipasha Airport is 32 km away. Mahmutlar is a popular suburb of Alanya, here you can swim in the warm sea, shop, spend time in restaurants and bars, and enjoy walks along the long landscaped promenade on which modern simulators are installed. Heaven Hills Residence is an ultra-modern LCD covering an extensive area of 10463 square meters. m, consists of four residential blocks and a well-maintained protected area with an exquisite landscape design and an exotic orchard. The complex includes only 206 apartments. Complex infrastructure: - Well-maintained landscaped territory, garden; - Landscaping of the garden; - Outdoor pool of 400 square meters. m with a large water slide; - A bar near the pool; - Children's pool; - Fully equipped gym; - Indoor pool; - Shared sauna; - Hamam; - Steam; - Massage room; - Lounge; - Workroom with Internet access; - Game room; - Playground; - Satellite TV; - Recreation area with barbecue; - Large open parking; - 24-hour security and video surveillance. Location: Supermarket-10 minutes. Beach -10 minutes. Airport - 30 minutes. Bus station - 20 minutes. Hospital 10 minutes. City center - 10 minutes. Shopping center - 10 minutes. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We will ensure a safe deal with the developer. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate. Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v centre Alanii
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from
€250,000
Completion date: 2023
A new project in one of the most elite areas of Alanya, away from the bustle of the city, opposite the magnificent castle and overlooking the sea.... The project is located in the Alanya region – Kuchuk Hasbahce, an area of 2,166 m ².  The complex will consist of 2 blocks in 5 floors, a total of 28 apartments: three-room apartments 2 + 1 and four-room apartments 3 + 1. The price of the apartment includes: 2 + 1: Plate, oven, hood, dishwasher and fridge  3 + 1: Plate, oven, hood, dishwasher, refrigerator and washing machine  Started construction October 2021. Completion of construction April 2023.
Residential complex STARFISH
Residential complex STARFISH
Demirtas, Turkey
Price on request
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Zera Homes
We present to your attention the second part of our marine trilogy. Starfish – Starfish ( Starfish ). This is perhaps the cutest and cutest creature that lives in the depths of the sea. Like Nautilus Starfish has been a source of inspiration for humanity in many areas . Among them is our beloved Patrick, friend of SpongeBob. When it comes to a starfish, it is impossible not to remember about it. The complex will be built in Demirtash, 2 km from the sea, on a sublime hill with a wide southern facade. The construction of Starfish will begin on July 10, 2022, and the commissioning of the complex is scheduled for December 30, 2023. Starfish has distinctive features: - Duplexes with chic panoramic sea views - Luxurious garden duplexes with private pool and garden - Pedestrian track to maintain everyday activity - Playgrounds from Zera Kids - Winter garden and many other amenities so you can enjoy the rainy weather... Book your place at Starfish at starting prices before the birth of the legend. This is the starting point for reliable and profitable investments.  Welcome to Starfish!   Types of apartments in STARFISH:  Apartments 1 + 1 ( 40 m2 ) Garden duplexes 2 + 1 ( 61.5 – 80 m2 ) Duplexes 2 + 1 ( 75.5 – 85.5 m2 )   Start of construction: 07/10/2022 End of construction: 12/30/2023   Location STARFISH: Distance to the sea – 2000 m Antalya Airport – 145 km Gazipasha Airport – 20 km Alanya Center – 20 km Antalya Center – 155 km Distance to the center of Demirtash – 600 m Distance to the medical center – 500 meters Distance to the veterinarian – 350 meters Complex infrastructure: Pool Children's pool Water slides Barbecue zone and snow bar Multifunctional playground: basketball court football field Open children's playground Pedestrian track Winter garden Video surveillance system Bicycle Parking Parking for cars Generator Multifunctional room: conference room gala events room table football darts Indoor pool Hammam Sauna Steam room Fitness Cinema Indoor Playground Elevator Apartment Features at STARFISH Steel door Interior doors designed to fit the concept Kitchen headset Kitchen sink – mixer Granite worktop in the kitchen Central satellite system Video Intercom PVC windows and balcony doors ( double glazing ) Granite floor Ceramic wall cover in the bathroom Furniture in the bathroom sink in the bathroom – mixer Point and LED Lighting Wiring for air conditioning Payment Options and Benefits of STARFISH 4% discount at 100% payment 2% discount when paying 60% of the cost Interest-free installment for 12 months with an initial contribution of 35% of the cost.
Realting.com
Go