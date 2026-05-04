Apartment in a new building Nouvel Maltepe

Nouvel Maltepe is a premium residential project in Istanbul’s Maltepe–Yalı neighborhood, offering 163 units with stunning Marmara Sea and Princes’ Islands views. It’s ideal for modern, upscale living.
Nouvel Maltepe blends coastal tranquility with city convenience, featuring elegant design, pools, sports amenities, and proximity to transit—making it perfect for families or investors alike.
10 Key Advantages of Nouvel Maltepe:
Prime Location – Minutes from the sea, metro, and transit hubs.
Sea & Island Views – Panoramic views of Marmara and Princes’ Islands.
Modern Architecture – Stylish, functional design across two towers.
Versatile Layouts – Units from 1+1 to 5+1, including duplexes.
E-5 Highway Access – Quick connection to Istanbul’s key areas.
Full Facilities – Pool, gym, Turkish bath, sauna, and sports courts.
Secure Living – 24/7 surveillance and professional on-site security.
Parking Included – Indoor and outdoor spaces for residents and guests.
Green Spaces – Landscaped areas for peace and leisure.
Close to Services – Near malls, schools, and healthcare centers.