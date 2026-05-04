  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Maltepe
  4. Apartment in a new building Nouvel Maltepe

Apartment in a new building Nouvel Maltepe

Maltepe, Turkey
from
$1,20M
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 39650
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/08/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Maltepe

About the complex

Nouvel Maltepe is a premium residential project in Istanbul’s Maltepe–Yalı neighborhood, offering 163 units with stunning Marmara Sea and Princes’ Islands views. It’s ideal for modern, upscale living.

Nouvel Maltepe blends coastal tranquility with city convenience, featuring elegant design, pools, sports amenities, and proximity to transit—making it perfect for families or investors alike.

10 Key Advantages of Nouvel Maltepe:

  1. Prime Location – Minutes from the sea, metro, and transit hubs.

  2. Sea & Island Views – Panoramic views of Marmara and Princes’ Islands.

  3. Modern Architecture – Stylish, functional design across two towers.

  4. Versatile Layouts – Units from 1+1 to 5+1, including duplexes.

  5. E-5 Highway Access – Quick connection to Istanbul’s key areas.

  6. Full Facilities – Pool, gym, Turkish bath, sauna, and sports courts.

  7. Secure Living – 24/7 surveillance and professional on-site security.

  8. Parking Included – Indoor and outdoor spaces for residents and guests.

  9. Green Spaces – Landscaped areas for peace and leisure.

  10. Close to Services – Near malls, schools, and healthcare centers.

 

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Maltepe, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Eyupsultan, Turkey
from
$460,609
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool at 150 meters from the beach, Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$427,257
Residential quarter New project under construction in Alanya, Avsallar area
Alanya, Turkey
from
$104,637
Apartment building CACTUS GARDEN
Oba, Turkey
from
$99,228
Residential complex New residence with a green area and a gym, Istanbul, Turkey
Esenyurt, Turkey
from
$131,506
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Nouvel Maltepe
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$1,20M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Marincity Trabzon PREMIUM 2A
Residential complex Marincity Trabzon PREMIUM 2A
Residential complex Marincity Trabzon PREMIUM 2A
Yomra, Turkey
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 25
Area 187–192 m²
2 real estate properties 2
MARINCITY TRABZON, the prestigious apartments project which brought groundbreaking features in real estate to the city. Standards of luxury and comfort are redefined in Kasusutu, Yomra, the new center of attraction at the heart of the Black Sea, Trabzon.   For Those Whose Eyes on the H…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 4 rooms
187.0
403,778
Developer
Marincity Trabzon
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and gardens near a highway and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Pendik, Turkey
from
$339,240
We offer apartments with a view of the sea, the marina and a surrounding nature. The residence features ornamental pools, gyms, lawns, kids' playgrounds, a pond, sports grounds, a rose garden and an orchard, a lounge area, a sauna and a Turkish bath. Completion - May, 2026. Location and nea…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New gated residence with swimming pools, Aksu, Turkey
Residential complex New gated residence with swimming pools, Aksu, Turkey
Residential complex New gated residence with swimming pools, Aksu, Turkey
Residential complex New gated residence with swimming pools, Aksu, Turkey
Residential complex New gated residence with swimming pools, Aksu, Turkey
Show all Residential complex New gated residence with swimming pools, Aksu, Turkey
Residential complex New gated residence with swimming pools, Aksu, Turkey
Aksu, Turkey
from
$109,432
The residence features a parking, swimming pools for children and adults, a lounge area, around-the-clock video surveillance, security and concierge service. Facilities and equipment in the house Video intercom Air conditioning in the living room Built-in kitchen appliances (stove, hood, o…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkey Real Estate Market in 2026
04.05.2026
Turkey Real Estate Market in 2026
How to Rent a Home in Turkey for Foreigners
23.03.2026
How to Rent a Home in Turkey for Foreigners
“Turkey Is No Longer the Same?”: Honest Analysis of the Real Estate Market in 2026
28.01.2026
“Turkey Is No Longer the Same?”: Honest Analysis of the Real Estate Market in 2026
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
18.12.2025
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
29.09.2025
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Show all publications