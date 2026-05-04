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Apartment in a new building Pera Blue Plus 2

Beyoglu, Turkey
from
$171,000
;
2
Leave a request
ID: 39609
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Beyoglu
  • Address
    Istanbul Taksim Square

About the complex

Pera Blue Plus 2 offers modern living in Istanbul, uniting contemporary design, functional layouts, and key amenities in a strategic area close to major cultural and commercial hubs.

Pera Blue Plus 2 provides quality finishes, calm residential spaces, and quick access to transport and historic districts, creating a community that supports comfort, recreation, and daily convenience.

Ten Advantages

  1. Strategic location in a desirable Istanbul district

  2. Easy access to public transport and main roads

  3. Modern architectural design with quality materials

  4. Practical apartment layouts for families and professionals

  5. Urban and natural view options depending on unit

  6. Social and recreational on-site facilities

  7. Safe, controlled residential environment

  8. Close to shopping, dining, schools, healthcare

  9. Strong rental and investment potential

  10. Reliable developer with proven quality standards

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Beyoglu, Turkey
Education
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation

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Apartment in a new building Pera Blue Plus 2
Beyoglu, Turkey
from
$171,000
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