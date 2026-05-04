Apartment in a new building Pera Blue Plus 2

Pera Blue Plus 2 offers modern living in Istanbul, uniting contemporary design, functional layouts, and key amenities in a strategic area close to major cultural and commercial hubs.
Pera Blue Plus 2 provides quality finishes, calm residential spaces, and quick access to transport and historic districts, creating a community that supports comfort, recreation, and daily convenience.
Ten Advantages
Strategic location in a desirable Istanbul district
Easy access to public transport and main roads
Modern architectural design with quality materials
Practical apartment layouts for families and professionals
Urban and natural view options depending on unit
Social and recreational on-site facilities
Safe, controlled residential environment
Close to shopping, dining, schools, healthcare
Strong rental and investment potential
Reliable developer with proven quality standards