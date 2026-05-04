Apartment in a new building Sinpaş Koru Aura

Nature-Focused Architecture Next to Istanbul Financial Center

Sinpaş Koru Aura stands out as a premium residential development in Ümraniye, positioned directly adjacent to the Istanbul International Financial Center. Designed with a low-density concept, the project prioritizes open space and greenery, dedicating nearly 70% of its 23,000 m² land area to landscaped gardens. This approach creates a calm residential atmosphere while maintaining proximity to one of Istanbul’s most important business hubs.

Spacious Family Living with Integrated Social Facilities

The project is tailored for family-oriented living, offering generously sized apartments from 2+1 up to 5+1 layouts, each designed to maximize comfort, flexibility, and natural light. Large balconies starting from 10 m², along with terrace and garden-use options, extend living spaces outdoors. Residents benefit from comprehensive social facilities including swimming pools, fitness areas, sauna, and themed gardens that support relaxation and daily wellbeing.

Strategic Location and Long-Term Investment Value

Sinpaş Koru Aura benefits from exceptional connectivity, with direct access to metro lines, TEM and E-5 highways, shopping malls, hospitals, and leading schools. Its location next to the Istanbul International Financial Center significantly enhances long-term value appreciation and rental demand. Combined with Sinpaş GYO’s strong development reputation, the project presents a balanced opportunity for both end users and long-term real estate investors.

Sinpaş Koru Aura is a premium residential project in Ümraniye, adjacent to Istanbul International Financial Center, offering spacious family apartments within a nature-focused, low-density environment.

Sinpaş Koru Aura blends large balconies, themed gardens, and full social facilities with metro and highway access, delivering urban convenience alongside green living.

10 Specific Advantages of Sinpaş Koru Aura