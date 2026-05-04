  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Ümraniye
  4. Apartment in a new building Sinpaş Koru Aura

Apartment in a new building Sinpaş Koru Aura

Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$450,000
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 38889
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Ümraniye

About the complex

Nature-Focused Architecture Next to Istanbul Financial Center

Sinpaş Koru Aura stands out as a premium residential development in Ümraniye, positioned directly adjacent to the Istanbul International Financial Center. Designed with a low-density concept, the project prioritizes open space and greenery, dedicating nearly 70% of its 23,000 m² land area to landscaped gardens. This approach creates a calm residential atmosphere while maintaining proximity to one of Istanbul’s most important business hubs.

Spacious Family Living with Integrated Social Facilities

The project is tailored for family-oriented living, offering generously sized apartments from 2+1 up to 5+1 layouts, each designed to maximize comfort, flexibility, and natural light. Large balconies starting from 10 m², along with terrace and garden-use options, extend living spaces outdoors. Residents benefit from comprehensive social facilities including swimming pools, fitness areas, sauna, and themed gardens that support relaxation and daily wellbeing.

Strategic Location and Long-Term Investment Value

Sinpaş Koru Aura benefits from exceptional connectivity, with direct access to metro lines, TEM and E-5 highways, shopping malls, hospitals, and leading schools. Its location next to the Istanbul International Financial Center significantly enhances long-term value appreciation and rental demand. Combined with Sinpaş GYO’s strong development reputation, the project presents a balanced opportunity for both end users and long-term real estate investors.

Sinpaş Koru Aura is a premium residential project in Ümraniye, adjacent to Istanbul International Financial Center, offering spacious family apartments within a nature-focused, low-density environment.

Sinpaş Koru Aura blends large balconies, themed gardens, and full social facilities with metro and highway access, delivering urban convenience alongside green living.

10 Specific Advantages of Sinpaş Koru Aura

  1. Located next to Istanbul International Financial Center in Ümraniye

  2. Developed by Sinpaş GYO, a leading Turkish real estate brand

  3. Built on 23,000 m² with nearly 70% landscaped green areas

  4. Apartment options from 2+1 up to large 5+1 family units

  5. Minimum 10 m² balconies, with terraces and garden-use options

  6. Themed outdoor zones such as Sun Grove, Moon Grove, and Star Grove

  7. On-site swimming pools, fitness center, sauna, and social lounges

  8. Dedicated two-floor commercial building within the complex

  9. Family-oriented layouts with natural light and flexible spaces

  10. Direct access to metro, TEM, E-5, malls, hospitals, and schools

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Ümraniye, Turkey
Education
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Low-rise residence with swimming pools at 400 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Dagbelen, Turkey
from
$631,563
Residential quarter Mahmutlar One Bedroom Furnished Apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$145,211
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and around-the-clock security, Kocaeli, Turkey
İzmit, Turkey
from
$132,037
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a gym and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
from
$791,891
Residential complex New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey
Milas, Turkey
from
$805,023
You are viewing
Apartment in a new building Sinpaş Koru Aura
Ümraniye, Turkey
from
$450,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex 1+1 furnished apartment in the Albimo Loft Residence SPA complex.
Residential complex 1+1 furnished apartment in the Albimo Loft Residence SPA complex.
Residential complex 1+1 furnished apartment in the Albimo Loft Residence SPA complex.
Residential complex 1+1 furnished apartment in the Albimo Loft Residence SPA complex.
Residential complex 1+1 furnished apartment in the Albimo Loft Residence SPA complex.
Show all Residential complex 1+1 furnished apartment in the Albimo Loft Residence SPA complex.
Residential complex 1+1 furnished apartment in the Albimo Loft Residence SPA complex.
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
$106,461
Finishing options Finished
One-bedroom apartment in the 5* Albimo Loft Residence SPA complex. For sale: One-bedroom apartment (1+1), 56 m², unfurnished (on the 8th floor) - EUR 90,000. One-bedroom apartment (1+1), 56 m², furnished (on the 1st and 2nd floors) - from EUR 90,000. We present to you a new l…
Agency
Smart Home
Leave a request
Residential complex Concept
Residential complex Concept
Residential complex Concept
Residential complex Concept
Residential complex Concept
Show all Residential complex Concept
Residential complex Concept
Mezitli, Turkey
from
$77,837
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 14
Premium project "CONCEPT", Teje district.Apartments 1+1 and 2+1The first payment is 50%, with installments in Russian rubles for 15 months.End of construction: 30.06.2025General characteristics:Central heating system - warm floorBlocks with increased thermal insulation properties are usedMod…
Agency
INCOME MERSIN
Leave a request
Apartment building Kuleli Evleri La Marin
Apartment building Kuleli Evleri La Marin
Apartment building Kuleli Evleri La Marin
Apartment building Kuleli Evleri La Marin
Apartment building Kuleli Evleri La Marin
Show all Apartment building Kuleli Evleri La Marin
Apartment building Kuleli Evleri La Marin
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Price on request
Kuleli Evleri La Marin is a top residential project in the Beylikdüzü area of European Istanbul. It features modern design and large living spaces. This combination provides a luxurious and comfortable lifestyle. The Kuleli Evleri La Marin project has a green space that covers 60% of the …
Agency
Binaa Investment
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Turkey
Turkey Real Estate Market in 2026
04.05.2026
Turkey Real Estate Market in 2026
How to Rent a Home in Turkey for Foreigners
23.03.2026
How to Rent a Home in Turkey for Foreigners
“Turkey Is No Longer the Same?”: Honest Analysis of the Real Estate Market in 2026
28.01.2026
“Turkey Is No Longer the Same?”: Honest Analysis of the Real Estate Market in 2026
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
18.12.2025
What to See in Istanbul: 15+ Main Attractions and a 2-day Itinerary
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
29.09.2025
Maintenance of Real Estate in Turkey for Foreigners: What You Need to Know About Taxes, Utilities, and Insurance
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
21.07.2025
Turkish Housing Market 2025: 25% Sales Growth and Prices by Region
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
17.06.2025
Amazing Nature Life in Kargıcak: A Look at a Conceptual Residential Complex in Alanya
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
09.05.2025
Work in Turkey for Foreigners: How to Find and What Documents Are Needed
Show all publications