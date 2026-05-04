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Apartment in a new building Narlı Bahçe Evleri

Atasehir, Turkey
from
$455,000
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 38888
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Atasehir

About the complex

Narlı Bahçe Evleri is a premium residential complex in Ümraniye, Asian Istanbul, offering 342 spacious apartments and 35 commercial units. With modern design and large green areas, it's ideal for family living.

The Narli Bahçe Evleri project spans 85,800 m² with 5 buildings and units from 2+1 to 4+1. Located near Istanbul Finance Center, it offers luxury amenities, forest views, and is ready for delivery with flexible payment plans.

10 Advantages of Narlı Bahçe Evleri:

  1. Prime Ümraniye location near Istanbul Finance Center

  2. Ready-to-move units with 50% down payment + 24-month plan

  3. Apartments from 108 to 327 m² (2+1 to 4+1)

  4. Indoor/outdoor pools, gym, sauna, Turkish bath

  5. 85,800 m² area with landscaped green spaces

  6. 24/7 security, CCTV, and closed parking

  7. 35 on-site commercial shops

  8. Near metro, schools, hospitals, and shopping centers

  9. Forest and garden views from large balconies

  10. Turkish Citizenship eligibility; prices from €408,234 (10% discount)

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Atasehir, Turkey
Education
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
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Apartment in a new building Narlı Bahçe Evleri
Atasehir, Turkey
from
$455,000
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