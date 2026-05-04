Apartment in a new building Narlı Bahçe Evleri

Narlı Bahçe Evleri is a premium residential complex in Ümraniye, Asian Istanbul, offering 342 spacious apartments and 35 commercial units. With modern design and large green areas, it's ideal for family living.

The Narli Bahçe Evleri project spans 85,800 m² with 5 buildings and units from 2+1 to 4+1. Located near Istanbul Finance Center, it offers luxury amenities, forest views, and is ready for delivery with flexible payment plans.

10 Advantages of Narlı Bahçe Evleri: