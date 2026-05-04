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Apartment in a new building Özak Dragos

Maltepe, Turkey
Price on request
;
11
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ID: 38190
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Maltepe

About the complex

Özak Dragos offers upscale coastal living in Maltepe’s Dragos area, blending luxury, serenity, and stunning sea views. Residences are spacious, light-filled, and well-connected to city life.

Özak Dragos stands out with modern architecture, panoramic views of the Marmara Sea and Princes’ Islands, and proximity to key transportation and urban amenities.

 Advantages of Özak Dragos:

  1. Direct sea views of the Marmara Sea and Princes’ Islands.

  2. Prestigious Dragos location, near the E-5 and metro.

  3. Apartments from 1+1 to 4+1 – ideal for families or investors.

  4. Home-office options for modern work-life flexibility.

  5. Modern interiors with high-quality finishes and materials.

  6. Fitness center, sauna, pools, and landscaped green spaces.

  7. 24/7 gated security with smart entry systems.

  8. Private parking for all units.

  9. Steps from schools, hospitals, and shopping malls.

  10. Developed by Özak GYO, a trusted Turkish real estate brand.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Maltepe, Turkey
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Apartment in a new building Özak Dragos
Maltepe, Turkey
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