Apartment in a new building Özak Dragos

Özak Dragos offers upscale coastal living in Maltepe’s Dragos area, blending luxury, serenity, and stunning sea views. Residences are spacious, light-filled, and well-connected to city life.
Özak Dragos stands out with modern architecture, panoramic views of the Marmara Sea and Princes’ Islands, and proximity to key transportation and urban amenities.
Advantages of Özak Dragos:
Direct sea views of the Marmara Sea and Princes’ Islands.
Prestigious Dragos location, near the E-5 and metro.
Apartments from 1+1 to 4+1 – ideal for families or investors.
Home-office options for modern work-life flexibility.
Modern interiors with high-quality finishes and materials.
Fitness center, sauna, pools, and landscaped green spaces.
24/7 gated security with smart entry systems.
Private parking for all units.
Steps from schools, hospitals, and shopping malls.
Developed by Özak GYO, a trusted Turkish real estate brand.