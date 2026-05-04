Apartment in a new building As Concept

As Concept is a new residential project in Bağcılar. It offers different unit sizes from 1+1 to 4+1. Each unit has spacious balconies and stylish designs. This project combines comfort with modern living. It has a great location near business centers and transport hubs. This makes it a good choice for living and investment.

As Concept covers an area of 61,489 m². It has 605 residential units in three buildings. The project includes many amenities. These amenities are a swimming pool, sauna, fitness center, restaurants, cinema, and activity rooms. This offers a unique and comfortable living experience for everyone.

10 Features of As Concept Project