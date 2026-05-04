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Apartment in a new building As Concept

Bagcilar, Turkey
Price on request
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ID: 38216
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Bagcilar

About the complex

As Concept is a new residential project in Bağcılar. It offers different unit sizes from 1+1 to 4+1. Each unit has spacious balconies and stylish designs. This project combines comfort with modern living. It has a great location near business centers and transport hubs. This makes it a good choice for living and investment.

As Concept covers an area of 61,489 m². It has 605 residential units in three buildings. The project includes many amenities. These amenities are a swimming pool, sauna, fitness center, restaurants, cinema, and activity rooms. This offers a unique and comfortable living experience for everyone.

10 Features of As Concept Project

  1. Strategic location in Bağcılar, close to the metro and main transportation routes.
  2. Diverse residential options, including standard apartments and duplexes.
  3. Expansive green spaces offering a relaxing and healthy environment.
  4. Large balconies in all apartments for added comfort and enjoyment.
  5. Comprehensive facilities, including swimming pools, sauna, and a gym.
  6. Close to shopping malls, hospitals, and universities.
  7. Earthquake-resistant construction for maximum safety.
  8. Profitable investment opportunity with high rental potential.
  9. Eligible for Turkish citizenship.
  10. Flexible payment options, including installment plans up to 24 months.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Bagcilar, Turkey
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Apartment in a new building As Concept
Bagcilar, Turkey
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