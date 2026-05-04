Apartment in a new building Via Life Eyup

Via Life Eyup is a residential complex under construction in Eyup Sultan, Istanbul, spanning 12,000 m². It has 5 buildings with more than 350 apartments. The apartments come in different layouts, from 2+1 to 5+1. They also offer modern amenities.

Via Life Eyup is in a central area. It is near major roads, shopping centers, schools, and healthcare facilities. The project features an indoor swimming pool, fitness center, sports courts, restaurants, a spa, underground parking, and 24/7 security.

Key Features of Via Life Eyup Project: