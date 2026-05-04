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Apartment in a new building Via Life Eyup

Eyupsultan, Turkey
Price on request
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14
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ID: 38181
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Eyupsultan

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Via Life Eyup is a residential complex under construction in Eyup Sultan, Istanbul, spanning 12,000 m². It has 5 buildings with more than 350 apartments. The apartments come in different layouts, from 2+1 to 5+1. They also offer modern amenities.

Via Life Eyup is in a central area. It is near major roads, shopping centers, schools, and healthcare facilities. The project features an indoor swimming pool, fitness center, sports courts, restaurants, a spa, underground parking, and 24/7 security.

Key Features of Via Life Eyup Project:

  1. Prime location in Eyup Sultan, Istanbul.
  2. Diverse residential units suitable for families and investors.
  3. Comprehensive sports and recreational facilities.
  4. Indoor swimming pool, sauna, and spa for residents’ well-being.
  5. Underground parking for added convenience.
  6. 24/7 security and surveillance for safety.
  7. Close to public transportation and main roads.
  8. Ideal for investment or comfortable family living.
  9. Luxury finishes and modern design.
  10. Expected handover in December 2025.

 

Location on the map

Eyupsultan, Turkey
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Apartment in a new building Via Life Eyup
Eyupsultan, Turkey
Price on request
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