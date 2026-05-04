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Apartment in a new building Benesta Benleo Park

Uskudar, Turkey
Price on request
;
12
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ID: 38177
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Uskudar

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Benesta Benleo Park in Üsküdar is a luxurious forestside project with 943 residences, featuring duplexes, villas, and apartments from 1+1 to 6+1. Benesta Benleo Park combines green tranquility with upscale design.

Benesta Benleo Park offers 15,000 m² of gardens, lakes, a sky bridge, spa, pools, cafés, and zip-line. Benesta Benleo Park provides rich amenities and metro access, just minutes from Akasya and Çamlıca.

10 Key Advantages of Benesta Benleo Park:

Huge Green Space – 15,000 m² of gardens with lake, beach, skywalk, and nature trails.

Mature Trees – Preserves rare 40–80-year-old Italian trees for natural richness.

Full Wellness Facilities – Indoor/outdoor pools, spa, gym, massage, yoga paths, ice rink.

Benesta Hub – Cafés, gourmet dining, organic markets for daily luxury living.

Diverse Unit Types – Offers apartments, lofts, duplexes, and townhouses from 1+1 to 6+1.

Luxury Finishes – Premium materials, high ceilings, seismic-resistant engineering.

Award-Winning Design – Collaborations with WATG, blending urban living with forest nature.

Prime Connectivity – Near Marmaray, Metro, Metrobüs, Eurasia Tunnel, and bridges.

International Awards – Winner of European Property Award and Luxury Lifestyle Awards.

Turkish Citizenship Eligible – Strong investment with citizenship opportunity.

Location on the map

Uskudar, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

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Apartment in a new building Benesta Benleo Park
Uskudar, Turkey
Price on request
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