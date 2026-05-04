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Residential complex Turkish citizenship by investment!

Maltepe, Turkey
from
$460,000
BTC
5.4716084
ETH
286.7903910
USDT
454 794.8726822
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
12
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ID: 36540
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 09/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Maltepe
  • Metro
    Maltepe (~ 500 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

We present to you our new complex located in the Maltape district.

Apartment package for Turkish citizenship:

  • Two apartments: 1+1 and 1+1 for 435.00 USU
  • Two apartments: 2+1 and 1+1 for 485.00 USU

Upon request, we will send a video of our clients purchasing apartments in this complex with our company for Turkish citizenship (we handle the entire transaction)!

The residential complex consists of two blocks, with apartments for sale ranging from 1+1 and 2+1.

The complex is located in Maltepe (12 minutes' walk to the promenade, 3 minutes' walk to Cevizli Marmaray Station, 13 minutes' walk to Esenkent Metro Station (M4, connected to Sabiha Gokcen Airport)).

Shops, cafes and restaurants, universities, schools, and hospitals are nearby.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Pool bar
  • Sauna
  • Turkish hamam
  • Gym
  • Gardens and walking paths
  • Children's playground
  • Social areas
  • Conference room
  • Game room
  • Billiard room
  • Cinema

For more information about this project, please call or email us.

Location on the map

Maltepe, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

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Residential complex Turkish citizenship by investment!
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$460,000
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