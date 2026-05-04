Residential complex Turkish citizenship by investment!

We present to you our new complex located in the Maltape district.

Apartment package for Turkish citizenship:

Two apartments: 1+1 and 1+1 for 435.00 USU

Two apartments: 2+1 and 1+1 for 485.00 USU

Upon request, we will send a video of our clients purchasing apartments in this complex with our company for Turkish citizenship (we handle the entire transaction)!

The residential complex consists of two blocks, with apartments for sale ranging from 1+1 and 2+1.

The complex is located in Maltepe (12 minutes' walk to the promenade, 3 minutes' walk to Cevizli Marmaray Station, 13 minutes' walk to Esenkent Metro Station (M4, connected to Sabiha Gokcen Airport)).

Shops, cafes and restaurants, universities, schools, and hospitals are nearby.

Infrastructure:

Outdoor pool

Pool bar

Sauna

Turkish hamam

Gym

Gardens and walking paths

Children's playground

Social areas

Conference room

Game room

Billiard room

Cinema

For more information about this project, please call or email us.