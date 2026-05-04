Apartment in a new building Otto Barbaros

Otto Barbaros is a mixed-use residential and commercial project on Barbaros Boulevard in Ataşehir, designed with modern architecture and efficient layouts to serve urban living near Istanbul’s main business corridors.
Otto Barbaros offers privacy, security, and functional spaces with direct access to offices, malls, and transport routes, making it suitable for daily living, work, and long-term investment in Ataşehir.
10 Specific Advantages of Otto Barbaros
Located directly on Barbaros Boulevard, one of Ataşehir’s main arteries
Positioned near Istanbul’s financial and corporate headquarters zone
Combines residential units with on-site commercial and retail spaces
Designed for professionals working in Ataşehir’s business district
Efficient apartment layouts focused on practical daily use
Modern façade and construction aligned with contemporary urban standards
Easy access to TEM and E-5 highways for cross-city mobility
24/7 controlled security system tailored for mixed-use living
Parking capacity planned for both residents and commercial visitors
High value retention due to limited new developments on Barbaros Boulevard