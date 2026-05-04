Apartment in a new building Otto Barbaros

Otto Barbaros is a mixed-use residential and commercial project on Barbaros Boulevard in Ataşehir, designed with modern architecture and efficient layouts to serve urban living near Istanbul’s main business corridors.

Otto Barbaros offers privacy, security, and functional spaces with direct access to offices, malls, and transport routes, making it suitable for daily living, work, and long-term investment in Ataşehir.

10 Specific Advantages of Otto Barbaros