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Apartment in a new building Otto Barbaros

Dudullu Caddesi, Turkey
Price on request
;
10
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ID: 38173
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Address
    Dudullu Caddesi

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Otto Barbaros is a mixed-use residential and commercial project on Barbaros Boulevard in Ataşehir, designed with modern architecture and efficient layouts to serve urban living near Istanbul’s main business corridors.

Otto Barbaros offers privacy, security, and functional spaces with direct access to offices, malls, and transport routes, making it suitable for daily living, work, and long-term investment in Ataşehir.

10 Specific Advantages of Otto Barbaros

  1. Located directly on Barbaros Boulevard, one of Ataşehir’s main arteries

  2. Positioned near Istanbul’s financial and corporate headquarters zone

  3. Combines residential units with on-site commercial and retail spaces

  4. Designed for professionals working in Ataşehir’s business district

  5. Efficient apartment layouts focused on practical daily use

  6. Modern façade and construction aligned with contemporary urban standards

  7. Easy access to TEM and E-5 highways for cross-city mobility

  8. 24/7 controlled security system tailored for mixed-use living

  9. Parking capacity planned for both residents and commercial visitors

  10. High value retention due to limited new developments on Barbaros Boulevard

Location on the map

Dudullu Caddesi, Turkey
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Apartment in a new building Otto Barbaros
Dudullu Caddesi, Turkey
Price on request
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