Apartment in a new building JW Marriott Tarabya

JW Marriott Tarabya offers 215 homes and 22 offices in elite Sarıyer, blending modern design with Bosphorus and Belgrad Forest views for refined, functional luxury.
JW Marriott Tarabya delivers spacious 1+1–4+1 units, duplexes, infinity terraces, and rich wellness amenities, elevating comfort, prestige, and investment appeal.
10 Advantages
Prestigious Tarabya/Sarıyer address
Bosphorus & Belgrad Forest views
1+1–4+1 units up to 332 m²
Duplex options & infinity terraces
Premium materials and finishes
Indoor/outdoor pools & spa
Advanced fitness facilities
Landscaped gardens & kids’ areas
JW Marriott brand prestige
Strong rental & citizenship suitability