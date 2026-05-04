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Apartment in a new building JW Marriott Tarabya

Sariyer, Turkey
from
$712,000
;
4
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ID: 39655
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Sariyer
  • Metro
    Hacıosman (~ 200 m)

About the complex

JW Marriott Tarabya offers 215 homes and 22 offices in elite Sarıyer, blending modern design with Bosphorus and Belgrad Forest views for refined, functional luxury.
JW Marriott Tarabya delivers spacious 1+1–4+1 units, duplexes, infinity terraces, and rich wellness amenities, elevating comfort, prestige, and investment appeal.

10 Advantages

  1. Prestigious Tarabya/Sarıyer address

  2. Bosphorus & Belgrad Forest views

  3. 1+1–4+1 units up to 332 m²

  4. Duplex options & infinity terraces

  5. Premium materials and finishes

  6. Indoor/outdoor pools & spa

  7. Advanced fitness facilities

  8. Landscaped gardens & kids’ areas

  9. JW Marriott brand prestige

  10. Strong rental & citizenship suitability

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Sariyer, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

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Apartment in a new building JW Marriott Tarabya
Sariyer, Turkey
from
$712,000
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