Villa Bodrum Yalıkavak Marinn

Bodrum, Turkey
Price on request
ID: 33185
Last update: 18/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Bodrum

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship

About the complex

Bodrum  Yalıkavak Marinn project is a signature project consisting of 46 villas and 1 mansion, built on a 66 thousand square metres plot, only 350 meters away from Yalıkavak Marina and all famous restaurants and entertainment venues.

Pier & Beach club in Yalikavak Bodrum

The Sport and art center built on 10 thousand square metres is next to you…. Such as Tennis court, Kids Club, Patisserie, Pet area, Arts Workshop, Ethnic Workshop, Music Workshop, Yoga and Fitness area

In addition, 10 km of walking and cycling paths….

Features of the villas in the project;

4+1 Duplex Villas have a usage area of 315- 380 mt2 in a land of 800 - 1300 m2. There are 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and dressing rooms, Spa Section - Turkish bath, sauna, warm room - laundry room, storage, pool and parking lot.

4+1 & 5+1 and 6+1 Triplex Villas have a usage area of 330m- 470m2 in a 900 - 1500 m2 plot. There are extra Spa Section - Turkish bath, sauna, warm room - laundry room, storage, pool and parking lot.

The mansion has a usage area of 680 mt2 within a plot of 5500 m2.

There are 6 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms and dressing rooms, Living & Hobby Room, Cellar, Spa Section - Turkish bath, sauna, warm room - laundry room, warehouse, detached outbuilding, pool and parking lot.

What is left to you and your loved ones in Bodrum's most special project; Enjoying Bodrum.

We invite you to our sales office to take part in this unique project in terms of its location, nature and architecture.

 

 

Location on the map

Bodrum, Turkey
