  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Premium ZhK na beregu morya v Mahmutlare

Premium ZhK na beregu morya v Mahmutlare

Yaylali, Turkey
from
€384,000
;
14
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 70 to 210 square meters. The distance to the sea is 30 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Yaylali, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with around-the-clock security and a green area near a beach and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Pendik, Turkey
from
€213,427
Apartment building Istanbul Eyup Sultan Apartments Project
Rami Cuma Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€210,702
Residential complex Novyy proekt v zhivopisnom rayone Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€101,000
Residential quarter Luxury apartment with furniture in Azura Park, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€146,000
Residential complex New eco-friendly residence with swimming pools, gardens and a shopping mall, Bodrum, Turkey
Yenikoey, Turkey
from
€283,185
You are viewing
Premium ZhK na beregu morya v Mahmutlare
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€384,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Luxury Apartments in İzmir- Bornova
Residential complex Luxury Apartments in İzmir- Bornova
Bornova, Turkey
from
€483,000
Designed for those with high expectations from life; Ikon Tower, which combines luxury and comfort and will carry your life to a higher standard with every detail, is located in Bornova, where İzmir's most prestigious shopping malls are located. The project, which has a strong location with its location in the center of the city, is also located above all transportation and highway connection points. The value of the region continues to increase day by day with important institutions such as educational institutions, health centers and hospitals and universities. Ikon Tower, where you will enjoy life with its wide balconies, high ceiling architecture and spacious living spaces, and where you will feel the privileges of being in Izmir with its unique city view, adds value to your living space with its social facilities and location. There is a 12.000 m² closed parking lot. Valet service and car cleaning service are provided in this area. In addition, open parking areas are available for your 2nd vehicle and guest vehicles. A safe and enjoyable life for you and your family with outdoor swimming pool/children's pool, Fitness center, Yoga & Plates Studio, Steam Room, Sauna, Children's Playground, Spacious Lobby and Living Areas, 8 elevators, Housekeeping Service, 24 Hours Active Security services. offers. Our current flat for sale is a gross 188 m2, Net 174 m2 3+1 plus flat on the 6th floor. The ceiling height is 3.30 meters. It has 3 sides and a balcony with exit from all rooms on 3 sides. Our flat is for sale as unused, brand new furniture. The 31st floor of the same flat is for sale unfurnished through Startkey Vizyon Gayrimenkul. Please contact us to see our flat and make an appointment..
Residential complex Elite project in Demirtash
Residential complex Elite project in Demirtash
Demirtas, Turkey
from
€108,000
Completion date: 2023
We are glad to present to you the Residential Complex under construction in the promising area of Demirtash – Alania. The area is relatively new, nature has not yet been touched, preserved in its original form, so Demirtash is considered a quiet and peaceful area. There are wonderful beaches, clean seawater, coniferous forests and ecologically clean nature. Residential Project will be located in 17km. from Gazipasha Airport and 22 km. from the center of Alanya. Planning apartments for sale: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 and 4 + 1. The construction period of this facility: 05.2022 - 08.2023.
Residential complex Prime Stone Residence
Residential complex Prime Stone Residence
Alanya, Turkey
from
€135,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Prime Stone - a new project in Gazipash with an excellent location Residential complex located in the Pazarcı area, 150 meters from the main street, which leads to the city center and Selinus beach. The distance to the sea and the city center is the same - 1.4 km. There are many shops, restaurants and cafes within the highest availability. Also not far from the river embankment, recently equipped by the municipality and planted with fruit trees. The infrastructure of the complex includes: an outdoor pool, a Turkish bath, a sauna, a fitness center, Wi-Fi in the territory, a satellite system, and video surveillance cameras 24/7.The project presents the layout apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1.The beach in Gazipasha is characterized by a wide coastline and the lack of a busy D-400 highway along the sea. There are few hotels in Gazipasha, there is no large flow of tourists, while there are many beautiful places for recreation — bays in the rocks, a unique beach with stone pools. Fruits and vegetables are grown in Gazipasha, there is a clean ecology and there are no harmful manufacturing enterprises.
Realting.com
Go