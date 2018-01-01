  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - Oba Alaniya

Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - Oba Alaniya

Alanya, Turkey
from
€179,000
;
7
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 2 + 1, 4 + 1. Area from 82.5 to 165 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1600 meters. The Oba embankment over the famous Ataturk Avenue and is equipped for cycling, travel, outdoor sports, beach sports, and walking by the sea. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
New building location
Alanya, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novyy butik-proekt v rayone Oba Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€145,000
Residential complex Apartamenty premium klassa v zhivopisnom rayone Alani - Konakly
Konakli, Turkey
from
€240,790
Residential complex Mostar Residence Etap Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€132,000
Residential complex Novye apartamenty razlichnyh tipov i planirovok v Altyntashe
Avanos, Turkey
from
€138,750
Residential complex Type B_67
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€144,631
You are viewing
Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - Oba Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from
€179,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Easy Access to Airport - Villa & Residence
Residential complex Easy Access to Airport - Villa & Residence
Basaksehir, Turkey
from
€451,721
Area 160–312 m²
3 properties 3
Bahçeşehir Easy access to Highway and Airport Social facilities
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a garage, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a garage, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€169,911
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a sauna and a steam bath, a gym, a garage, around-the-clock security. Completion - March, 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Istanbul Airport - 35 minutes Shopping mall - 17 minutes Metro station - 1 minute University - 14 minutes Clinic - 2 minutes Park - 5 minutes
Residential complex Residential complex 600 meters from the beach and promenade, in the central part of the popular resort area, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex 600 meters from the beach and promenade, in the central part of the popular resort area, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€130,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence consists of two five-storey buildings with two-, three-room apartments and duplex penthouses. The unique location combined with the high quality of construction, modern design and professional management will ensure a comfortable lifestyle. Only certified materials that meet international quality standards are used in the construction. Down payment is 30%, the remaining amount is installments until the end of construction. Features of the flats Other amenities: gazebo, central satellite system, generator, video security cameras, automatic gates at the entrance, cipher lock at the entrance, video intercom, and sauna. Facilities and equipment in the house Apartment specifications: steel entrance doors, MDF interior doors, a closet in the hallway, fitted kitchen, granite countertop in the kitchen, built-in furniture in the bathroom, high-end ceramic tiles in the bathroom, spotlights, plasterboard ceiling decoration, PVC plastic windows, ceramic floor on the balcony, glass balcony railings and aluminum. Location and nearby infrastructure Modern residential complex is well located in central part on one of the popular resort areas of Alanya, Mahmutlar. Beautiful sandy beach and landscaped promenade are just 600 meters from the residence. Developed infrastructure, close proximity to various objects of cultural and community purpose, green surroundings with mountain scenery, orange and banana groves will be appreciated by quiet holidaymakers and those who prefer an active lifestyle.
Realting.com
Go