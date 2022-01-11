  1. Realting.com
  3. Sovremennye apartamenty v 300 m ot morya - rayon Oba

About the complex

New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. Area from 53 to 178 square meters. The distance to the sea is 300 meters. The Oba embankment over the famous Ataturk Avenue and is equipped for cycling, travel, outdoor sports, beach sports, and walking by the sea. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Alanya, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex LOTUS TOWERS
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€274,136
Apart - hotel
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€420,000
Residential complex ELEGANT GREEN VALLEY
Payallar, Turkey
from
€141,000
Residential complex Faralya Residence
Avanos, Turkey
from
€120,000
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v komplekse s infrastrukturoy - rayon Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€150,000
Other complexes
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt premium-klassa v rayone Tyurkler - Alaniya
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt premium-klassa v rayone Tyurkler - Alaniya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€260,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty presents you one of the largest and most unique projects in Alanya, Turkler district. The project will consist of a luxurious 5-star hotel, investment apartments, townhouses and villas. The residential complex includes apartments of the following layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1, ranging from 72 to 366 m2.The project also offers townhouses with a 2 + 1 panic, with a total area of 118 m2.The residence also has villas with a layout of 5 + 1, with a total area of 349 to 361 m2. Distance to the sea 300 meters. Famous for luxury hotels, Turkler occupies an important place in the tourism sector. There are few residential complexes under construction, but in the near future the area will develop. In Turkler, the new property is represented by luxurious complexes with the concept of hotel luxury. Here you can buy holiday apartments for rent, for permanent residence in the most comfortable conditions. There is a lunapark, a dolphinarium in Turkler. Many restaurants, shops, car rental services, travel agencies with excursions, souvenir shops. Social infrastructure is also available in neighboring areas of Konakly and Avsallar. The Kargi mountain river, which flows into the sea, passes through the area. On the shore of the bay with piers and breakwaters.
Residential complex Roskoshnyy kompleks v rayone Oba
Residential complex Roskoshnyy kompleks v rayone Oba
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€129,000
Area 51 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
The project is located in the Oba area ( is suitable for VNZH )                                                                                                                                               ADVANCE is a warm floors project and a solar system that can produce its own electricity. Only 32 apartments with unique views of the fortress, sea and city ✅ 24 sq. 1 + 1 ( 47.50 m2 ) ✅ 8 sq. 2 + 1 duplex ( 103.3 m2 ) Complex Features ✅ Solar System ✅ Pool ✅ Covered parking ✅ Indoor pool ✅ Gym ✅ Sauna ✅ Hamam ✅ Winter Garden ✅ Kids Playground ✅ Walking areas ✅ Barbecue Features of the apartment ✅ Warm floor ✅ Built-in kitchen headset ✅ Steel door ✅ Hilton Bathroom ✅ Inverter air conditioning in the room                                                                                                                                                                   start of the project 11/01/2022.                                                                                                                                                                                     end of the project 12/31/2023                                                                                                                                                                                         to the sea 2 km                                                                                                                                                                                                           40% down payment and the remaining installment amount before completion
Residential complex QUANTUM LOFT
Residential complex QUANTUM LOFT
Yesilkoey, Turkey
from
€146,521
Area 50–145 m²
4 properties 4
Completion date: 2023
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! QUANTUM LOFT is a modern residential complex in the area of Altintash, Antalya. Infrastructure: - Outdoor pool; - Pool bar; - Indoor fitness center; - Covered playground; - Children's playground; - Basketball venues. Location: The project is located in close proximity to the world-famous hotels and beaches of Lara. In addition, these residences are located near the city center and have views of the sea, nature and city. It is located 3 km from the center of Antalya and 2 km from the Kemer Alania ring road. It is located near all public transport vehicles. In addition, the jobs in the project consist of stores that provide corporate services and are designed for all needs. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. Call or write, answer all your questions!
