  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Sovremennyy kompleks v centralnoy chasti rayona Mahmutlar

Sovremennyy kompleks v centralnoy chasti rayona Mahmutlar

Yaylali, Turkey
from
€299,000
;
6
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 60 to 215 square meters. The distance to the sea is 100 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation. 
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2023
New building location
Yaylali, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Gotovye k prozhivaniyu taunhausy s prekrasnym vidom na more i gory
Avanos, Turkey
from
€172,555
Residential complex Butik-kompleks v rayone Avsallar na finalnoy stadii stroitelstva
Incekum, Turkey
from
€112,400
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse v zhivopisnom Avsallare
Incekum, Turkey
from
€105,000
Residential complex Proekt s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v Antalii
Antalya, Turkey
from
€203,704
Residential complex SEA ISTANBUL
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€350,000
You are viewing
Sovremennyy kompleks v centralnoy chasti rayona Mahmutlar
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€299,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Proekt s unikalnym dizaynom - Antaliya Altyntash
Residential complex Proekt s unikalnym dizaynom - Antaliya Altyntash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€205,556
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Altyntash - Antalya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 42 to 92 m2. The distance to the sea is 5 km. Altyntash – the rapidly developing and extremely promising microdistrict of Antalya, which is part of the popular area of Aksu. One of the main advantages of the area is the convenience of location: there is an airport nearby, the best beaches of Antalya and the clear sea. A convenient transport interchange allows you to quickly get to any area of the city. Antalya Airport is only 1.5 km away. This neighborhood does not make the area noisy, since the planes do not fly over it, but parallel to the border of the microdistrict. The sandy beaches of Lara and Kundu are 2.5 km away. The Turkish name of Lara Beach sounds like « Altynkum », which means « golden sand ». The clear sea and the beach of Lara are rightfully assigned the Blue flag of quality, which makes it the most popular beach of Antalya among tourists. Not the whole beach is open for general access: many private beach clubs have a fenced area and offer a range of services at an additional cost. Within a radius of 5-20 km from the district there are 120 of the best five-star hotels in Antalya, 10 of which hit the TOP-100 hotels in the world. Since the microdistrict is in the process of development, and the city municipality is actively investing in its improvement, residents of the district use the infrastructure of neighboring areas of Lara and Muratpasha. Terra City's large shopping center is located 7 km from Altintash, Agora, Ikea and Metro - 6.5 km, Mall Of Antalya – 4.5 km away. 20 km from the microdistrict is « The Land of Legends » – Turkey's largest theme amusement park with its own restaurant, water park, and performance program, who will not leave indifferent even an experienced tourist. Altyntash – is the only area close to the sea within which large tracts of land are not built. This makes it possible to create spacious, liquid and residential complexes with their own water parks, spa areas, restaurants, etc. Many of the district's projects have been developed by leading architects in Turkey. Therefore, within Altintash there are the most modern residential complexes with developed infrastructure and design. The design of apartment buildings is based on the use of advanced construction technologies, as well as the desire for maximum comfort. Favorable territorial location, proximity of the best hotels in the world, chic sandy beaches and a clean sea contributes to the growth of the value of real estate in the neighborhood, and also makes it attractive for life, recreation and capital placement. Real estate in Altintash is suitable for profitable investments, creating a source of passive income and year-round living. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
€990,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with parking spaces, swimming pools (36 m2 - 49 m2), barbecue areas, jacuzzis. Completion - May, 2024. Features of the flats Tile flooring Kitchen cabinetry Double glazing Granite countertops Steel entrance door Underfloor heating Grohe sanitary ware Location and nearby infrastructure Hospital - 3.8 km Center of Alanya - 8.7 km Sea - 5 km Airport - 35 km
Residential complex TIMUR BEY RESIDENCE
Residential complex TIMUR BEY RESIDENCE
Alanya, Turkey
from
€151,720
Area 58 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
Apartments with a unique view and clean air. The complex is designed to meet all needs and has a swimming pool, parking, sauna, fitness, playground. Within walking distance are amenities: 3400 meters - the sea, a hospital of 2300 meters, the distance to the market, pharmacies and ATMs - 3900m, the airport is 32 km, the shopping center Alanium - 2900m. Payment Plan: Down payment - 40%. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, We will answer all your questions!
Realting.com
Go