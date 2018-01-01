  1. Realting.com
  3. Novyy proekt v rayone Oba nedaleko ot morya i infrastruktury rayona

Alanya, Turkey
€267,750
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba - Alanya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 70 to 151 m2. The distance to the sea is 250 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure necessary for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Alanya, Turkey

Other complexes
Residential complex Residential complex with park views, near the Financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with park views, near the Financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Uemraniye, Turkey
from
€860,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residential complex is designed as a small town with a privileged location - close to the new International Financial Center, in one of the most dynamic areas of the Asian part of Istanbul. The project has low-rise residential buildings, a large city park with walking paths and recreational areas, an outdoor cinema, a cafe, tennis and basketball courts, a kindergarten, and stores. There are different layouts of apartments with large balconies and 1-4 bedrooms, from 46 m2 to 200 m2. Location and nearby infrastructure Located in the Asian part of Istanbul, near the metro station, cafes, restaurants, and stores. TEM Road: 4 Km E-5 road: 7 kilometers July 15 Martyrs Bridge: 11 km Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge: 15 km.
Residential complex White Topkapı Residence
Residential complex White Topkapı Residence
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€543,000
Residential complex Property for sale in Mahmutlar area
Residential complex Property for sale in Mahmutlar area
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€116,000
Completion date: 2023
The project is located in the upper Oba area, one of the favorite areas of Alanya, which has a unique, beautiful view of Alanya and stands out for its nature and clean air, but it also has a lot of opportunities for urban life. The new residential complex is within walking distance to all social facilities of the city. The project is to attract attention with its diverse design and architectural structure. The complex consists of one 4-story block on a land plot of 990m2.The following apartment layouts are presented to your attention: 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 duplex. The distance to the sea will be 1.7 km, to the regional hospital 1km, within walking distance are the market, shops, school and public transport stop. A flexible payment system is provided, an initial contribution of 35%, the balance of the amount is allocated for the completion date of construction, which is scheduled for December 2023.
