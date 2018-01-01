Apartamenty na stadii zaversheniya stroitelstva v rayone Kleopatra

Marmara Region, Turkey

from €283,589

Completion date: 2025

This facility is located in the Bashaksehir region of the European part of Istanbul — in the heart of the new modern part of the city. It is located near the intersection of the O-7 and E-80 motorways and has convenient access to each of them. In walking distance from the facility is a metro station. The residential complex is located next to the Olympic stadium Ataturk. Nearby is one of the largest Istanbul hospitals. The area is actively developing. Nearby there are many educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, cafes, restaurants, entertainment. There is also a Botanical Park nearby, where it is easy to go for a walk. The facility occupies 39 thousand square meters. A significant part of them is reserved for green spaces. The buildings of the project are specially located at a considerable distance from each other to make the yard greener. In total, 453 apartments are offered at the facility. For the purchase, 47 commercial premises on the first floors of buildings are also available. A wide variety of layouts is available: from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1. On the lower floors are apartments with their own gardens. The apartments on the upper floors have large balconies. The facility has an indoor pool that you can use all year round. Residents also have access to a sauna and hammam, a gym, open sports grounds. Near the artificial pond on the territory there is a cafe where it is especially pleasant to relax in good weather. For small residents there is a large playground with game equipment for different ages.